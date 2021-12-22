How does the order of Covid symptoms change by variant. First cough or fever?

Since the beginning of the pandemic, hundreds of Sars-Cov-2 mutations have been identified around the world. Those defined as most “worrying” by the World Health Organization are theAlpha (first identified in the UK), the Beta (identified in South Africa), the Range (with origin in Brazil), la Delta (detected for the first time in India, and characterized by a transmissibility 40 to 60% higher than Alfa) and, lastly, theOmicron, identified in South Africa on 24 December 2021, and destined to become the predominant in EU countries by the beginning of 2022. But why does a virus mutate? When the pathogen infects an organism, it replicates in the host, and in making copies of itself it sometimes changes slightly. A virus with one or more mutations is called a “variant” of the original virus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Research has been trying to understand the impact of mutations on the behavior of the virus and on the symptoms it causes in the host organism. What the scientists observed is that the order of appearance of symptoms characteristic of Covid-19 infection (such as fever, cough, headache, dyspnoea, gastrointestinal upset and others) has changed over time. According to an English research conducted as part of the larger study “REACT-1“And published on PLOS Medicine, Covid-19 disease tends to start with 7 “predictive” symptoms, such as loss of taste and smell, fever, persistent cough, chills, loss of appetite and muscle aches, with differences in the order of onset of symptoms depending on the variant: While persistent cough and sore throat are more predictive than Alpha variant, loss or change in the sense of smell is more predictive than Delta.

To further investigate the symptoms of Covid-19 disease was an American research team led by scientists from the Department of Biological Sciences he was born in Michelson Center for Convergent Bioscience ofUniversity of Southern California of Los Angeles. The researchers were interested in goats if the variant, but also patient characteristics, geographic location, and even time could somehow influence the order in which symptoms appeared. After developing a mathematical model capable of predicting the order of symptoms of hundreds of thousands of Covid cases and analyzing Covid cases in China and the US, they concluded that the variants of Sars-Cov-2 are associated with a different order of onset of symptoms, and this data could help identify which variant patients have contracted and provide useful information on how SARS-Cov-2 spreads. The study was published in Plos Computational Biology.

I study

The researchers wanted to understand if the order of symptoms of Covid-19 disease varied in patients based on the variant, but also on the geographical origin and characteristics of the subject (any comorbidities, etc.). To do this, they developed a mathematical model that identified the order in which symptoms appeared, and first examined the symptoms of some Covid patients from the first outbreak in Wuhan (in China), and then those of 373,883 patients from the United States (between January and May 2020), when the English variant was dominant. Finally, they analyzed other Covid cases from Brazil, Hong Kong and Japan, taking into account not only the order of appearance of the symptoms, but also the dominant variant at that time.

“Given that the English variant of SARS-CoV-2, which spread rapidly from Europe and became dominant in the United States during the first wave of the outbreak – the scientists said -, was not present in the initial outbreak in China, we hypothesized that this mutation could affect the order of symptoms. In support of this theory we found that when SARS-CoV-2 in Japan switched from the original strain of Wuhan to the English variant, the order of symptoms has changed “.

The results

The results showed that the order of symptoms changed according to the variant, specifically the D614G mutation (English variant) located on the Spike protein, the “hook” used by SARS-CoV-2 to bind to human cells and initiate the process. replication that triggers the disease.

“The study on the probable order of symptoms – said the lead author of the study, Joseph Larsen, graduate researcher at the University of Southern California – can increase our understanding of how disease spreads and further inform future research and health care on how individuals can manifest the disease. “

Original version of the virus vs English variant

The first symptom of the original version of the virus, first identified at Wuhan, resulted in fever, followed by “new and continuous” cough, and eventually nausea / vomiting. With the spread of the first variant, becoming dominant worldwide in early 2020, D614G (English variant), the first symptom became cough, followed by fever and finally diarrhea.

“The fact that cough is the first symptom, in order of appearance, of the English variant – underline the researchers – could explain why this has spread so quickly. In fact, we believe that the D614G strain is more contagious than the original virus Wuhan because infected people are more likely to cough in public before a fever sets in. This allowed the variant to become dominant ”.

The order of symptoms depends on the variant

Analyzing further data from Brazil, Hong Kong and Japan, the team confirmed that the different order of appearance of symptoms does not change based on the geographic region, climatic conditions, patient characteristics (such as age and comorbidities), but only depending on the variant of SARS-CoV-2. The English variant was associated, in fact, with a greater probability that cough was the first Covid symptom experienced by patients, in all the geographic areas analyzed.

“Now we hope – concluded the researchers – that other scientists will further study the order of the symptoms of infectious diseases to understand how the viral variants, but also the comorbidities influence the progression of the disease”.

According to the English study “ZOE COVID-19“, which analyzed data on the most recent COVID cases from London, where the prevalence of Omicron is now higher than in other regions of the UK, symptoms, such as fever, cough, loss of smell and hearing, overlap to those of the Delta variant, but it seems that in the Omicron variant the onset of colds is a little more gradual.With Omicron, patients complain of headaches and fatigue quickly, while the cold develops after a few days.

Furthermore, as stated by Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African Medical AssociationAmong the first people to suspect the Omicron strain, compared to patients with the Delta variant, patients with Omicron present greater fatigue, mild muscle aches, sore throat and dry cough. Also, unlike previous variants, Omicron does not appear to cause loss of taste or smell.