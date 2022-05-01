How does the Pegasus spy system work?

The Pegasus spyware was created by the Israeli company NSO Group and discovered in 2016, when there was a failed attempt to install itself on the iPhone of human rights activist Ahmed Mansoor, from the United Arab Emirates, who tipped off researcher Bill Marczak. , from the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. His study revealed the most sophisticated system ever seen to spy on a mobile. Apple fixed the vulnerability with an update in 2016, but last year it had to fix another.

How does Pegasus work?

It is a kind of operating system within the phone’s own operating system. Once loaded, the infected mobile responds to orders from the spyware. You can read text messages, call logs, get passwords, determine GPS location, and access information from major messaging and social media apps, including iMessage, WhatsApp, and Telegram.

Is it possible to use it now?

It is not known. Apple corrected the Forcedentry vulnerability with an update in July last year, which was the sophisticated method used by spyware to install itself on the mobile. The apple company is not aware that it has worked again on an updated iPhone. The company that markets Pegasus, the Israeli NSO Group, may have found some new method to infect mobile phones that has not yet been discovered by Apple or Google.

Which phones can Pegasus infect?

Although the first detected appearance is from 2016 on an iPhone, a year later it was also found on Android, with an adaptation that took advantage of an undetected vulnerability in this system.

How does Pegasus infect the mobile phones of its victims?

This type of spyware (called spyware) exploits vulnerabilities in the operating system called zero day (day zero), which means that they are unknown to the manufacturer of the operating system. Pegasus has managed to infiltrate mobile phones –usually by sending a message– taking advantage of different vulnerabilities that, over time, have been fixed through iOS and Android updates.

How to check if a mobile has Pegasus?

There is a tool created by Amnesty International called the Mobile Verification Toolkit that you download to your computer and connect to it to scan your mobile. Apple users can also use the iMazing program for macOS, which has this tool integrated and allows you to check the iPhone in the initial trial period for free.