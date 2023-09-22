How does the Steam Deck warranty work between replacements and repairs?

Learn how Valve handled the Vapor Cover Guarantee It is essential if you need to replace the SSD or replace the analog sticks for any reason.

Come on, let’s not beat around the bush: who hasn’t been attracted by the basic Steam Deck sold for less than four hundred euros during the Steam sales?

Considering that video games like Baldur’s Gate 3, Far Cry 6, Borderlands 3 and many others occupy a terrifying average of more than 60 GB, it is normal to get into the action as soon as possible by purchasing larger souvenirs.

Fortunately Valve has thought about the experience of the user who wants to improve their device through the famous do it yourselfall without necessarily having to do anything void warranty.

Let’s find out more together in this article about how Valve handled the Steam Deck warranty.

Will replacing the Steam Deck SSD void your warranty?

Is it worth changing the SSD and stick?

In general terms the answer is NOeven if Valve itself takes the initiative.

In his official video demolish from Steam Deck Valve shows in detail how to disassemble your portable console, although it also specifies how it is done. potentially dangerous if you are not an expert in the trade.

This is because the lithium ion battery can catch fire if it is punctured and because the components used are very delicate. Several of the screws used to hold both the body and cover of the SSD in place are very delicate and risk breaking if opened with the wrong screwdriver or with too much force.

That’s why Valve says it clearly: Open the console to replace the analog sticks and SSD does not void the console warranty.

Performing an incorrect procedure and breaking a component during this process will void your warranty..

Is it worth changing the Steam Deck’s SSD and analog sticks?

If you are a person with some manual dexterity Completing the replacement of the aforementioned components is not extremely difficult. With the right precautions (anti-static protective gloves, the right type of screwdriver for 9.5 and 5.8 mm screws, the right pliers), the procedure is manageable.

First you need to remove the back cover of the console by removing all the screws with a screwdriver and being very careful to the force with which they are removed. Make sure disconnect the battery cable from the central area following the instructions found in Valve’s teardown video.

If you want to remove the stick, you must do so first. unhook the connection cable pulling the blue tab with tweezers; Once removed, you can unscrew the screws on the device and remove it from the slot. To insert a new one, simply repeat the procedure in reverse.

If you want to remove the SSD you must first remove the protective cover on the left side of the console. This cover is fixed with 6 screws, 2 of which are hidden under protective sheets so that they can be partially removed with tweezers. Also in this case, for more information we refer you to the video disassembly.

If you want, you can avoid buying a new SSD by simply purchasing one. fast SD card for Steam DeckThe performance differences are small in most cases and above all it avoids having to disassemble the console from top to bottom.

As for poles, however, it is possible to buy excellent replacements almost everywhere; we suggest these made by Gulikit which are perfect if you have drift problems on your controller.