How does the Wolverine story end?

Hugh Jackman’s career was markedly marked by the character of Wolverine, who he played for 17 years. It is not yet clear what the future of the mutant will be, who could have another interpreter in the next films. It is certain, however, how the story of the version proposed by the Australian actor with Logan of 2017 ends.

Hugh Jackman made his film debut with X-Men way back in 2000. Audiences first saw him on the big screen as Wolverine and have never wanted anyone else since. How does his story end and what will be the future of Marvel’s most beloved mutant?

READ: In what order do you watch the X-Men movies

How does Logan end up?

The list of films in which Hugh Jackman has taken part in the role of Wolverine is impressive, from 2000 to 2017:

X-Men

X-Men 2

X-Men – Final Conflict

X-Men Origins – Wolverine

Wolverine – The immortal

X-Men – Days of a future past

Logan

So one wonders how the exciting story of the adamantium mutant ends. It must not have been easy for Hugh Jackman to try his hand at shooting Logan, knowing that he would never return to the set to play this role. His physique will be grateful for the choice but emotionally it must have been a hard blow.

Logan says goodbye to the optimism of the previous films. It is set in 2029 and James Mangold it shows a world torn between racial hatred and interests. The mutants have been exterminated and there are what are called X replicants out there. They are created in the laboratory with clear military purposes.

What we are faced with is a very different Wolverine. The old man Logan definitively leaves the comic and shows himself under an existentialist lens. He is simply a man who has definitely lost the will to live. The weight of the past grips him and the future has nothing tempting in store for him.

The mutant gene has been controlled and made to disappear, were it not for a small group of young people who have escaped the control of the government. Although reluctantly, he takes on the role of protector of the young Laura. Their bond develops over the course of the film and is based entirely on feelings and empathy. A glimmer of the warrior shines again and I almost feel the duty to protect this new generation.

In the finale we see Logan and Laura coming to Eden. Here are other young mutants who have escaped capture. They intend to follow an 8-mile route to Canada and a safe home where they await. On the day of departure the group is quickly located and only the intervention of Logan, retracing his steps, avoids the worst. Take a serum that restores its regenerating factor. He takes too much and the effect wears off before he comes face-to-face with Zander Rice, creator of the genetic inhibitor, bent on avenging his father killed by Wolverine. The man is killed by the latter with a pistol shot. The famous anti-hero, however, finds himself facing the his clone, X-24. He is about to win but an adamantium bullet is driven into his head by Laura. However, the young woman must see the mutant die, injured too badly to be able to heal. A scene that hits the heart, especially when the little girl calls him dad. All the mutants bury him, and then continue the journey. On his tomb there is a cross repositioned to form an X, in homage to the last of the X-Men.

READ: X-Men the Wolverine origins: curiosities and when it is set

Wolverine’s future, new actor

Nothing has been decided on Wolverine’s future. Kevin Feige has clearly denied the hypothesis put forward by a web of the identification of a new actor. This is a step to be taken with great care. Replacing Hugh Jackman too quickly could lead to a Joker effect (in Jared Leto’s version). The public may simply reject it.

Then there is the doubt between reboot and solution 007. You could opt for a new character subjected to the treatment that transformed Logan into Weapon X. In this way he would take on the role of Wolverine, despite being a completely new character.

READ: Disney Plus Day: All Marvel Announcements | Agatha Harkness | Echo | Ironheart

Then there remains the problem of the physicist. You should look for an actor who can handle insane workouts for about 15 years. At the time of the first X-Men (not yet in great shape) Jackman was just over 30 years old.

On the web there are those who let themselves be tempted by the hypothesis Henry Cavill, who has already turned 38. The idea that he could continue with such a harsh regime as the one advocated by his Australian colleague aged 40 to 60 is far-fetched. It is easier to think that you want to fish with both hands in the new generation of Hollywood actors.

We are on Google News: all news on the show CLICK HERE