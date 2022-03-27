How Drew Barrymore Convinced Spielberg To Be On ET

The 47-year-old actress came from a family of artists and it was the alien movie that catapulted her to fame. However, the story could have been very different.

Long before he became the star of Hollywood which is today, where he made a large part of his career with Adam Sandler, drew Barrymore he had to convince one of the most important directors in the history of cinema that he had what it took to be part of the industry. In the early 1980s, a very young drew was selected to star ET the alien beside Henry Thomas.

Although he came from a family of artists and his grandfather, John Barrymore, was an industry icon, she had to prove that what she had was not just a last name. That was how she managed to have an audition with steven spielbergwhich was the one that changed his life. However, everything could have been very different, since her first conversations with the director could have led her to another production.

In an old interview with Johnny Carsonthe host from the tonight show between 1962 and 1992, drew Barrymore She performed when she was just a child and told how her audition went. She there she revealed that, originally, she was going to be in poltergeist but that he turned down the role because it was a film that “I was very scared”. Then, Spielberg interviewed her in which, in the words of the actress herself, she realized that she had “too much personality” for that horror film.

That was how steven spielberg interviewed her to see if she had what it took to accompany Henry Thomas on ET the alien. He first made her look shocked, to see if she could convincingly express surprise when she met the alien, then she asked him to scream. In the interview with Carsonthe actress emulated the popular cry that became a trademark of the film and of the artist’s career, with which, evidently, she demonstrated that the role of gertie it was for her.

Drew Barrymore in love with ET

In the interview with Carson, Barrymore he said he thought ET had one “cute face” and made it clear that she loved him. Something that was confirmed by Henry Thomas in a chat with Look who I foundwhere he revealed what the actress was doing while they shot this classic Spielberg. The actor said that “although Drew was a professional” and she knew what she was doing on the set, she was the one who, every time they cut the filming to go to lunch I put a scarf on ET because he was worried that I was cold”.