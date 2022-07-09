How effective are catalytic converter protectors in preventing theft

The catalytic converter is part of the exhaust system in internal combustion engines, it serves to control and reduce harmful gases expelled by the engine.

This element of the exhaust system is made up of a ceramic mesh of longitudinal channels coated with materials such as Platinum, Rhodium and Palladium located in the exhaust before the silencer. These materials that make up the catalytic converter are the reason they are so stolen in the United States.

The catalytic converter of the car is stolen easily and quickly. Typically thieves just cut the tubes they’re attached to, then pull it off and voila.

However, now There are already different protectors that help prevent the catalytic converter from being stolen. or at least cost them more work.

How effective are catalytic converter protectors?

Depending on the type of vehicle you own, there are several devices designed to prevent theft of your catalytic converter.

Most insurance policies don’t cover catalytic theft, and because it’s a model-specific, EPA-regulated emissions device, replacing a catalytic converter can cost your dealer thousands of dollars. So any protector that helps prevent theft is worth it.

There are several makes, models and styles of catalytic converter protectors, all of which offer good protection and a high level of effectiveness, as it is almost impossible to touch the catalytic converter.

Here are two of the most common styles of catalytic converter protectors on the market.

1.- Catalytic anti-theft protective shield

After the increase in catalytic converter theft, several devices that help protect the catalytic converter began to go on sale. The most common is a metal plate that is installed over the catalytic converter itself.

The most popular device is called Cat Security Cat Shield and its price is between $160 and $500, depending on the vehicle.

2.- Steel cage

Another effective way is to install a cage made of rebar and steel that makes it harder for thieves to steal your car’s catalytic converter. With these cages they will not be able to put their hands or the tool they use to cut the tubes.

***

It may interest you:

Why car catalytic converters are so stolen

What is the catalytic converter in the car?