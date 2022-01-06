How effective are Omicron, vaccines and tampons? Will it become a cold? Questions and answers

THE Milder symptoms than the Omicron variant of SARS Cov-2 shouldn’t let our guard down. The reason is simple: the virus is still more contagious. AND switching from person to person more easily can also mean increasing the risk that Omicron will mutate. Could it get more aggressive? We do not know, but the probability is there. So that is why it is important, in times like these, to close ranks and respect the measures of distancing and containment of the virus, including through the vaccine. The same World Health Organization had warned about this risk. Catherine Swallwood, one of WHO’s emergency response managers, stressed that “the more Omicron spreads, the more it is broadcast and the more it replicates, the more likely it is to generate a new variant.” “Omicron is currently lethal, it can cause death. Maybe a little less than Delta, but who can say what the next variant might generate? ”He added.

The game is still the same, and Swallwood points out the difference between the individual risk, more related to the moment (and which sees Omicron give reduced symptoms), and that collective (which we have come to know in these pandemic years and which is also linked to projections that are updated in real time). This collective risk, then, will affect all individuals in the future. While “on an individual level the risk of hospitalization is probably lower with the Omicron variant than with the Delta, overall the Omicron could represent a greater threat due to the number of cases,” he explained.

Fewer hospitalized, less individual risk

A study coordinated by Case Western Reserve University of Cleveland (USA) and in the course of pre-publication, analyzed almost 580 thousand diagnoses of Covid-19 made during 2021, comparing the outcomes of the infection in the ‘pre-Omicron’ period with those following the appearance of the new variant. Overall, the study found a halving of the risk of hospitalization, from 3.95% of the circulation period of the Delta variant to 1.75% of that of Omicron. The risk of visiting the emergency room dropped from 15.22% to 4.55%; that of resorting to intensive care from 0.78% to 0.26%; that of needing mechanical ventilation from 0.43% to 0.07%.

Here are how many variants “are enough” to challenge the immune system

Variant B.1.1.159, which the World Health Organization called Omicron and which was judged to be of concern, has 32 modifications in its Spike protein. Just to give a term of comparison, a study (conducted in the laboratory) that was published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed that about 20 Spike changes are enough to evade the effect of antibodies in most people who have recovered from the disease or who have had two doses of the vaccine.

A “very fast” virus

Roby Bhattacharyya, infectious disease specialist from Massachusetts General Hospital he explained that the virus “spreads incredibly fast.” Comparing it to measles, which is normally highly contagious, he noted that one person affected by this infectious disease, unvaccinated, infects an average of 15 other people. One hit by Omicron infects 6. But the difference is at the time of infection: measles takes 12 days, Omicron needs between 4 and 5. “A case of measles produces another 15 in 12 days, a case of Omicron produces 6 in four days; in eight days it produces 36, 216 in 12 days ». According to a study byHong Kong University, within 24 hours of infection, the Omicron variant multiplies 70 times faster in the bronchi than the Delta variant and the “original” Sars Cov-2 virus. But there is one data that bodes well: its replication is ten times less efficient in the deepest lung tissue than the Wuhan virus.

How does Omicron work? Incubation, symptoms, transmission rates, treatments: here is the complete guide

The vaccine works: the third dose proves its effectiveness

As theHigher Institute of Health, the results from the UK indicate a significant reduction in vaccine efficacy against symptomatic disease with Omicron variant compared to Delta after two doses of Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. But greater efficacy against symptomatic disease emerged two weeks after the booster, comparable or slightly lower than that towards Delta.

A study by the Irccs Santa Lucia in Rome confirmed how the T cells of the immune system recognize the new variant and protect against serious illness and hospitalization. Even if the antibodies decrease over time and moreover they do not recognize the new variants well, the effect therefore continues to be there. The Roman scholars then analyzed the T lymphocytes which were then exposed to the mutated fragments of the Omicron variant Spike protein generating a cellular response in about 70% of individuals. However, this response was reduced by nearly 50%, which meant that fewer cells recognized the mutated Spike protein. In light of these data, the residual efficacy of the mRna vaccines was therefore estimated to be about 80% compared to that against the original variant.

To those who say “I did two doses of the vaccine, I don’t do the third”, the best answer comes from the science and history of vaccination. The triple vaccine boosters are made to fight Pneumococcus, Haemophilus influenzae type B, hepatitis B. And then there are vaccines such as antipolio that arrive at the fourth dose. The fourth anti-Covid is being tested in Israel. One work conducted at Sheba Medical Center of Tel Hashomer he found that it increases antibodies five times within one week of its administration.

Omicron, is the fourth dose of vaccine needed? The antibody response against infection and severe disease, the first study in Israel

What could have caused the Omicron variant?

Scholars of the Chinese Academy of Sciences put forward a hypothesis: it may have been one spillback, that is, a return of the SarsCov2 virus from mice to humans, to have rapidly accumulated many mutations that would then have generated it. In a work published in the scientific journal Journal of Genetics and Genomics 45 mutations that Omicron acquired from divergence from lineage B.1.1 were analyzed. And this is where they found that Omicron’s spike protein sequence underwent stronger selection than that of any SarsCov2 variant. This, according to scholars, could suggest the possibility of a new “leap” from man to animals and then from these again to man. The molecular spectrum of mutations acquired from Omicron’s progenitor was found to be significantly different from the spectrum of viruses that evolved in human patients, but resembled the spectra associated with the evolution of the virus in the cellular environment of rats.

What are the symptoms of the Omicron variant?

As a study by King Saud University in Riyadh recalls, on the European Review for Medical and Pharmacological Sciences, the main clinical manifestations in this new variant are those of a “mild infection”, including headache, body aches, body aches, cough, fever, generalized myalgia and severe fatigue. There are fewer experiences of loss of taste and smell, typical in other variants.

Omicron, how should children be protected? The 5 rules for parents, from family contacts to masks

Almost one in three people may not know they have Covid

One South African study in pre-publication he photographs a data that makes us understand how the trend of the Omicron variant is particularly articulated. In fact, up to 27% of infections could be completely asymptomatic. The research, carried out at the beginning of December on 230 participants with HIV (the virus that causes AIDS), showed that 31% of the participants were positive for Sars Cov-2 (the virus that causes Covid) all had been infected with Omicron variant and 27% of them were asymptomatic. “Studies conducted before Omicron had an asymptomatic rate of less than 1%,” the researchers say. The trend is confirmed by a second analysis carried out by the researchers: among the participants in a study called last summer, during the Delta epidemic, asymptomatic positives were 2.4% of the sample. In the follow-up visit carried out between mid-November and early December, when the Omicron variant had already become dominant, the asymptomatic positives were 16%.