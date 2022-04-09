Health

How effective is the covid vaccine against the XE variant?

The XE variant of the coronavirus It could be the most contagious since the start of the pandemic, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). However, this does not present great differences with respect to its predecessor omicron.

Than effectiveness they have the current ones vaccines versus the XE variant? We analyze it below.

The XE variant turns out to be a subvariant of omicronand was first detected in January 2022 in the United Kingdom.

So far, there is no scientific evidence to determine whether vaccines They respond well to protecting the body. It is also not known whether omicron XE infections cause more severe symptoms than earlier variants of the virus.

For her part, the UKHSA medical adviser Susan Hopkins indicated in a statement that, like other types, most variants will die relatively quickly.

“This particular recombinant, XE, has shown a variable growth rate and we cannot yet confirm if it has a true growth advantage. So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about transmissibility, severity, or vaccine efficacy,” he added.

