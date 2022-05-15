How Elizabeth Olsen discovered her powers

However, film acting is not always egalitarian. In 2011, Olsen stormed the Sundance Film Festival with a pair of stellar films: The House of Feara one-shot thriller that keeps its lens focused on her for 87 minutes, and Martha Marcy May Marlene, which presents her as a former member of a sect struggling to move on. Her double success led people to call her Park City’s “in” girl, but as the powerful and influential lined up in the snow to meet her, Ella Olsen didn’t trust anything they said.

“I really felt like everyone was talking nonsense,” he said. “He told me: ‘This is a bubble.’ I felt like I was literally in a snowball.”

She only learned two things from that experience: she didn’t want to be pigeonholed into the role of the independent girl who cries, but she also didn’t want to be thrust into big-budget movies. “That kind of pressure scared me,” she said.

However, sometimes it’s okay to be invited to the party. A few years into her acting career, after a streak of low-key independent movies, she asked her agent why she had never invited her to star in high-profile movies. The answer?: “People don’t think you want to do them.”

Wanted? That’s a question Olsen asked himself back then and continues to ask himself from time to time. He decided that he had to market himself more and signed on to participate in a new version of Godzilla in 2014, with the idea that it was at least directed by Gareth Edwards, who until then had been an independent filmmaker.

And then came the role of Wanda and, with it, the entrance to the biggest franchise in Hollywood. When Olsen pondered Marvel’s offer to star Avengers: Age of Ultron, listed the advantages: It would defy its independent typecasting. He would be part of a set again, albeit with superpowers. And his co-star in Godzilla, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, was willing to participate in the role of Wanda’s brother, Pietro, so that she would not be alone. They signed their participation in Ultron as a couple.

But Pietro was killed off at the end of the film, and as an agitated Wanda continued into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, wondering if she really fit in, Olsen pondered the same question. Due to his commitments to Marvel, he had to turn down a leading role in LocustYorgos Lanthimos’s acid comedy, and it didn’t take a multiverse for Olsen to imagine how that movie would have propelled her down an entirely different path as an actress.