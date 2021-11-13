How Elon Musk pretended to pay taxes to get richer

Elon Musk has agreed to pay some tax on his $ 300 billion wealth, but only to be able to increase his wealth even more. After a Twitter survey, in which he asked users to decide for him whether or not to sell 10% of his quotes to pay income taxes, the co-founder and CEO of Tesla actually has sold about 5 million titles of his company, a thousand dollars each, but only and then buy back half a $ 6.24 per share.

The non-existent tax burden on equity portfolios

In the United States equity portfolios are not taxed until the securities are sold, only at that point a variable tax between 15% and 20% is subtracted. Thus, not receiving a salary from Tesla and having a wealth consisting solely of shares, Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, hasn’t paid a dollar in taxes for 5 years. That is, since the last time he sold shares.

However, especially following the election of President Joe Biden, the debate on the US has reignited taxation of the equity portfolios of the super rich, in such a way as to consider them as a actual income and not as unrealized gains. For this Musk has launched his provocation on Twitter, trying to overturn the situation: showing himself close to public opinion, willing to do his part and above all to prove that you can be self-employed and do not need state regulations to pay taxes.

A move heavily criticized by supporters of the Billionaires income tax, according to which the decision of Whether or not to pay taxes to the richest people on the planet cannot depend on a Twitter poll, but it must be regulated by democratic institutions. A fair observation, given that, as we have seen, Musk’s autonomous strategy has served to allow him to become even richer.

Musk’s cunning

Indeed, after earning about $ 5 billion from the sale of 4.5 million shares, just 3% of his personal holdings in Tesla, Musk bought back 2.1 million for 14 million dollars, paying them $ 6.24 each instead of the thousand he sold them to. This is thanks to the so-called right to stock option, that is, the possibility of buying a security at a predetermined value regardless of the price changes that have occurred over time. So, the shares paid 14 million, actually they are already worth 2.3 billion, for a net gain of 2.2 billion.

Behavior bordering onstock manipulation, a financial crime which corresponds to fraud and is based on speculation in the trading of securities or shares on the basis of confidential information. The evidence of Musk’s action was communicated by the Security and Exchange Commission, the US federal body responsible for the supervision of the stock exchange, which is expected to intervene and sanction the billionaire.