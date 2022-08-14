How Emily Blunt and John Krasinski met

Emily Blunt She ended up becoming one of the most valued actresses of recent years. Within her extensive career, which began in the year 2000 when she was only 16 years old, she has more than ten renowned recognitions, including a Golden Globe that she obtained for her role in the miniseries Gideon’s daughter.

Currently, the 39-year-old actress, who has become one of the favorites of film producers, is working on the new and promising thriller by director David Yates, known for his work in Harry Potter Y fantastic animals.

Emily Blunt and her husband, John Krasinski.

In addition to having a most successful professional present, the sentimental life of Emily Blunt does not lag behind. along with the actor John Krasinski They make up one of the most established couples in the world of Hollywood.

The stars met in 2008 on a date arranged by a mutual friend at a Los Angeles restaurant. The actress was enjoying her recent singleness, after separating from her ex-boyfriend, Michael Buble. But in that first meeting, the actor already knew that she was “the chosen one”. Since then, they never parted again.

“I wasn’t really looking for a relationship… Then I met her and I was very nervous. I was like, ‘Oh God, I think I’m going to fall in love with her.’ And as she shook his hand, I said, ‘I like you,'” he revealed. John Krasinski about that encounter that changed their lives forever.

Little more than a year later, they were married in a ceremony organized in the house of the very same George Clooney in Lago di Como, Italy. Four years passed before they enlarged the family with the arrival of their first daughter together, Hazel. Two years later Violet would arrive, who finished consolidating the beautiful clan.

The whole family.

Today, in addition to being husband and wife, Emily Blunt Y John Krasinski They are best friends. Both have an immense talent for acting, but above all for humor, and they constantly make fun of each other in the interviews in which they participate.

Along with their two girls, the actors do not live in Los Angeles like the vast majority of movie stars, but rather in New York City, more precisely in the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood.