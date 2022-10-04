How Emily Ratajkowski and Brad Pitt met

Famous young people born in the 2000s: generation Z to power

We already know how they met Brad Pitt and Emily Ratajkowski. The ‘salseo’ of this link between the two ‘celebrities’ nobody saw it coming, but there it is, among other very unexpected ones, such as the alleged relationship between Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid, Adam Levine’s infidelity to Behati Prinsloo or the breakup of Risto and Laura Escanes (pulling home). What happens to 2022?

Anyway, to what we are going: the People medium has been the one that has reported on the first meeting of Brad and Emilythrough which they met and which has led them to meet from time to time (remember that Emily recently divorced her husband, film producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, due to rumors of his infidelity towards her, four years after marriage).

“Brad and Emily were introduced to each other by a mutual friend in the art world. And they do like each other, but nothing serious. They both like art, have a lot to talk about, and have a great time together. And yes, they keep in touch when they don’t see each other.”

In other words, this data is quite strong. The source also spoke about Emily’s situation. “It was unexpected and devastating, but she’s relieved to be somewhere else. Her friends joke that they don’t feel bad for her anymore about the divorce; there’s nothing like Brad Pitt cheering you on. And, well, she wants to get to know him better. They send text messages and, ultimately, they are in contact,” he concluded.

Where will all this go? Will they become one of the ‘most famous couples in Hollywood’? We will keep reporting…

