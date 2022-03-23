How Érika Aifán’s resignation could impact judges and higher-risk cases – Prensa Libre

Aifán became a judge in 2002, three years after graduating as a lawyer and notary from the University of San Carlos de Guatemala, during her judicial career she has accumulated almost 75 complaints from defendants, lawyers, union members, employees under her charge, as well as that of the Institute of Appeals Magistrates, which represents 127 of the 132 magistrates in the country.

The lawyer Érika Aifán has resigned from her position as head of the High Risk Court D, arguing that she has been the victim of threats and has gone into exile in Washington, DC, United States after stating that she does not have sufficient guarantees to protect her life and integrity. physical.

For some experts in the Justice Sector, the resignation is described as worrying and it is foreseen that it could impact the judges and the high-impact processes, for others it is a consequence and his leaving the judiciary will not exactly mean a problem for the development of the cases that are assigned to the High Risk Court D.

Cases lose dynamism

According to Francisco Quezada, from the Center for National Economic Research (CIEN), this “was a sung move, something that could already be seen coming”, an action that he attributes to the increased media exposure that Judge Érika Aifán had in recent years. days and was waiting to “earn her exile, which confirms a preparatory attitude, raise her profile, a level of complaint” and now she must respond to the interests of the country that exiles her.

Quezada acknowledges that he is leaving a table of important processes and there will be a period “in which the other judge takes the files, be it a new head or substitute, and these are going to lose the same dynamism that they brought.” For now, the Judiciary could appoint a substitute judge while someone definitive is appointed and decide whether to accept Aifán’s resignation.

The CIEN analyst points out that every time a judge is replaced there is a period of time “where the processes are delayed, because the new judge has to know everything that he will have in his charge”, and refers that any change entails your time.

It will impact professional environment

For Lorena Escobar, from the Association for Research and Social Studies (ASIES), this resignation “will impact the professional environment of the judges”, taking into account Aifán’s statements, after noting that she does not find reliable internal conditions for the disciplinary process. that he faced “definitely affects the morale of the judges, because if a judge does not trust the institution to which he belongs, it also impacts the perception of the citizen in the criminal justice system.”

In relation to the cases in charge of the jurisdictional body that Aifán directed, the professional hopes that the appointment will be made as soon as possible for the follow-up of the cases and the progress of these “will depend on the judge who is appointed”, and it is expected that the new head has similar abilities, skills and has that courage, tenacity and above all with the “impartiality and objectivity” that is required for the position.

In the time that it is replaced “it will have an impact on the cases, it is very likely that they will have a certain delay in management,” Escobar warned. Regarding the possible closure of the processes by Aifán, the expert indicated that the dynamics will vary and this will depend on “the judicial criteria, but it is very hasty to determine whether or not the cases will be closed, of course there are risks.” and added that the OJ will have the challenge of rebuilding that trust in the population, as well as the Public Ministry and the National Civil Police.

the population loses

For Lizandro Acuña, from the Institute of National Problems of the USAC, “the population is the one that loses, because what we are seeing is not credibility in the justice system” and this limits the democratic system of Guatemala and is somewhat worrying because “The independence of judges in the administration of justice is not guaranteed in the country” and whoever replaces her has a great commitment to exercise the administration of a higher-risk jurisdictional body.

“The justice operators have been pressured” by having a position that is not aligned with the country’s corruption,” said Acuña, recalling that the Inter-American Court of Human Rights granted Judge Aifán measures, which were not executed as soon as possible. that evidences “a disobedience on the part of the State of Guatemala.”

What does the law establish?

The Supreme Court of Justice must hear about the resignation of Judge Érika Aifán, in order to determine if she accepts it or not; however, article 71 of the Law of the Judicial Organism (OJ) establishes the abandonment of functions in the jurisdictional function: “No magistrate or judge, owner or substitute in functions and no official or employee of the Judicial Organism, will give his position even if has admitted the resignation or completed the time of his service but until your

successor” it reads.

While article 31 of the OJ Civil Service Law regulates that “due to the non-existence or insufficiency of eligible applicants in the respective registry or due to urgent need in the service, a provisional appointment may be issued, which will have a maximum duration of six months“. The same regulations establish that an interim appointment is given “due to temporary absence of the holder”which in this case could not be applied.