How Facebook censors a music video from a French group defending women’s freedom

At the beginning of July, the Toulouse duo Anadjoh released a first extract from their new album to be released in September. “I will liberate” is a hymn to women and their freedoms. The group releases a music video and launches an advertisement on Facebook. She was censored a few days later for “political content”.

Next September, the Toulouse duo’s second EP (mini-album) is due out on streaming platforms. To announce this release, Johanna and Christophe Dorso published a first extract “I will liberate”. As often, the artists have produced a committed piece which is an ode to women and their freedoms. A freedom thwarted by the Facebook network which has decided to stop the promotion of the clip.

“Political content” is the reason given by the American giant to remove the ad from the clip. This song could influence the vote and the course of the elections!

The Anadjoh group was counting on this track and this clip to find new fans. So they set out to defend that title by paying for an ad on Facebook. And it works. The post is noticed and hundreds of people ask to get in touch with the group.

After 4 days, the social network informs Johanna and Christophe Dorso that the advertisement has been rejected and stopped with this message: “your advertisement may have been blocked because it mentions political figures or concerns sensitive social issues which may influence the public opinion, the vote of citizens, the results of an election or the future of a law under study”. Just that !

The 2 artists remained taken aback. “We had 150 contacts a day, it’s huge for us, says Johanna Dorso the singer. Facebook’s algorithm refuses to re-upload the clip and the ad has been blocked. Wow can I influence the vote or the course of the election? It’s a great honor!”

Same ironic feeling with his companion Christophe Dorso. “I live with a woman who has the power to change the world…Stronger than Captain America and Wonder Woman combined!”

To unblock this censorship, the network invites the Anadjoh duo to answer a questionnaire. “I begin to fill it, says Johanna and when validating it I read: be careful if you press OK you will be cataloged as an activist or political party. I didn’t want to be listed as a feminist activist so I didn’t click. I then reposted a new ad without the 2 problematic sentences in the text. Ads turned on but weirdly they don’t get any views. It doesn’t work even though I paid the €3 a day to Facebook, which by the way is not expensive.”

So what’s so subversive about this song?

Since its creation, the Anadjoh group has always been militant and committed to several causes: disability with the song “Why”, violence against women with “From Hell”, or even fraternity and tolerance (I want to be happy ). “I will liberate” is therefore in line. “To stay in the dynamic on disability, I wrote this song. In the USA, abortion is questioned and doctors will no longer have the right to warn American women when there is a malformation of their fetus. We must have the choice to decide whether or not to keep a child affected by a disability. It is important to say that.”

Johanna and Christophe Dorso know the question perfectly well because they have a disabled child.

In the clip, we first hear the voice of Simone Veil during her speech at the National Assembly to defend her abortion law in 1974. “I have selected a passage where she does not speak of abortion but when she declares that she is addressing an assembly composed exclusively of men. It recognizes the fact that society revolves around men and women are often just an object.”

The Israeli-American actress Nathalie Portman also intervenes. She has made her career a commitment to several causes and revealed what happened during her first film role in “Léon” by Luc Besson. The actress was then only 13 years old and when the film was released, she received a plethora of letters. The first was of a man describing how he was going to rape her, a 13-year-old child. Most of the other letters were on the same tenor.

Iréne Monteiro Minister for Gender Equality also explains that in Spain, there is too much sexism. Finally Emma Watson completes the panoply of women that we hear in this clip shot in a room in the Saint-Cyprien district in Toulouse.



A photo taken from the censored clip

“I started from a poem by Rhita Benjelloun “Silence” which I modified slightly. Then I wrote this piece. I thank my father and my husband for never having made me feel that I am not I was just a woman. I’m a woman who can’t stand being put down because she’s a woman.”

A piece engaged in the text so that the freedoms acquired do not disappear like that, a title very well produced musically between gospel, slam and lyrical. An ode to the woman who refuses to be discriminated against.

We’ve all experienced sexist stuff, it’s intolerable and we’re conditioned to it, we know it’s going to happen. Feminist has become a big, bigoted word. I am not a feminist because I am not against men. Johanna Dorso, artist of the Toulouse duo Anadjoh

The new 5-track EP will be released next September. Despite this – or perhaps also thanks to this censorship – the clip is currently approaching 10,000 views, almost a record for Anadjoh. The Toulouse duo has also just passed the milestone of 1,000 subscribers on Facebook.