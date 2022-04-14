How ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Became Hollywood’s Cursed Franchise

With all due respect to the fans, Depp is therefore showing the second film in 2018, Fantastic Beasts : The Crimes of Grindelwald. But the tide turns: unsavory details surface during Depp’s first defamation lawsuit — which he loses. In the process, Warner demands his departure from the franchise. As specified variety, AT&T had just merged with Warner Bros.’ parent company, Time Warner, and the new management was less inclined to “court a temperamental talent like Depp, however popular he may be.” Warner publicly thanks the actor for his services, but turns to Mads Mikkelsen for the third episode. Johnny Depp, who did not shoot a single scene, will nevertheless receive his full $16 million fee for the film. If she has not spoken publicly on the subject, a source told variety that Rowling approved her departure.

Scandal, she said

One controversial figure may hide another – and the one that would emerge would not be so easily replaceable. When the start of construction of the Fantastic Beasts in 2013, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Rowling demands, and gets, more creative say: Warner Bros. can’t hire someone without their consent to rewrite their scripts on the franchise.

At first, Warner is flattered by the central role played by JK Rowling in the spin-offs of Harry Potter. As noted The Hollywood Reporter, the trailer of Fantastic Beasts 1 clearly stated “JK Rowling invites you”, and that of the sequel also highlights his involvement. The trailer released in December for The Dumbledore’s secrets, him, clearly minimizes the role of Rowling, according to THR. Although she is both its producer and co-writer, and the creator of the source material, her name only comes up surreptitiously.

Between 2018, when the second film was released, and today, Rowling has come under fire for making comments deemed transphobic on Twitter, before posting a long text claiming that her sole objective was the defense of cis women. An episode that caused many readers to jump ship, while Rowling did not help matters by making room for transphobia in a new book.

Several stars of the franchise Potter denounced the words of the author, and not the least, since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint have all three disassociated themselves from Rowling. The latter was also absent from the special program devoted by HBO Max to the 20and birthday Harry Potter this year, with the exception of some stock footage. According to a source ofEntertainment Weekly, Rowling had been invited to participate in the meeting, “but her team felt that the writer’s archives were sufficient”.