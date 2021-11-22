How far can Manchester United be wrong?

After a fourth defeat in their last five league games, Manchester United, once England’s most successful and respected football team, have chosen to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the manager who replaced José Mourinho three years ago.

With Solskjaer, a former Norwegian forward who won six championships and a Champions League with United, the club hoped to build a solid and possibly winning project. But after two and a half years of timidly positive results culminating in a second place in the league and a lost final of the Europa League, in the fourth season the team completely stopped working, despite being reinforced by the arrivals of Raphael Varane, Jadon Sancho in the summer. and Cristiano Ronaldo, which cost over 140 million euros.

In the Premier League he has lost almost half of the games played so far, some of them soundly. On 16 October he was beaten 4-2 by Leicester City and the following week 5-0 by Liverpool in the worst home defeat since 1995. In the last two days of the championship there have been two more: the 2-0 in the derby against City and finally the 4-1 on Saturday against the newly promoted Watford, coached by Claudio Ranieri.

After the defeat at Watford, it was United goalkeeper himself, David De Gea, who described the game as “another nightmare”, adding that the team had once again proved “not knowing what to do with the ball”. more or less the same impression as those who had recently followed United, generally described as an ill-matched team, with many personalities and world-famous players, but few leaders and no idea of ​​the game.

Eight years after the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson, whose 27 years as United manager were the most successful period ever, it can be said that the club has not yet understood who to rely on to return to those levels, or at least approach them. . After yet another exemption (the fourth in eight years, after those of David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Mourinho) now in England it is feared that this long crisis may begin to seriously damage the club, so far considered too big and solid to suffer financially. a few disappointing years in 143 years of history.

Shortly before hiring Solskjaer it was Ed Woodward, the managing director of United (now resigned), who said that “the results did not have a significant impact on the club’s accounts”. Until 2017, in fact, United remained the richest football team in the world, thanks to a global popularity due largely to the long period of successes with Ferguson, which had allowed the club to best represent English football in the moment. expansion of the Premier League, the most popular football league in the world.

However, things have changed since then. The team’s turnover continued to grow through 2019 – reaching $ 711 million annually – but as a result of the pandemic it fell by 19 per cent in just one year, more than any major European club and even more than Barcelona, ​​the whose disastrous financial situation has been reported for some time.

Now United are no longer the richest team in the world and have dropped to fourth in Deloitte’s annual rankings. With the revenues diminished by the pandemic, the sporting part fails to help, on the contrary: the team’s wages, which have been growing for years despite poor results, are becoming heavier and less sustainable. Also for this reason, the performance of the club’s shares on the New York Stock Exchange – on which it has been listed since 2012 – is described as embarrassing.

Now the team has been entrusted to Michael Carrick and Darren Fletcher, two former players who were part of the last United coached by Ferguson. In the league the situation is compromised, given that the first place is already twelve points away, while in the Champions League, despite the passage of the group is close, few think that something good can come out of the cup. Fans are instead picking up on old protests against the American Glazer family, who have owned it for sixteen years, accused of treating United more like a financial product than a football team.