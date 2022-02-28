How far do the real possibilities of the latest technologies such as 5G or Blockchain go?

Digital transformation is now. It can’t wait any longer and it can’t delay. The technological revolution marks a frenetic pace full of opportunities that must be captured as soon as possible with the solutions, services and applications that each sector requires. Telefónica, well aware of this reality, which sometimes becomes a formidable challenge for companies and public administrations at the same time, attends this edition of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) with the firm determination and solid commitment to be the reference partner in this necessary and urgent digital transformation.

For this, it is presented in the Mobile with an unprecedented deployment. A varied and complete value proposition to show its technological leadership and its wide range of services, solutions and success stories. With 5G as the central axis, it will exhibit the potential and capabilities offered by technologies such as 5G, Cloud, AI, Big Data, Edge Computing or Blockchain. With the combination of face-to-face and virtual participation, achieved through a revolutionary representation of the physical stand in the metaverse, the company will offer a unique experience based on the quality of the content displayed.

Telefónica will exhibit in the Mobile the potential and capabilities offered by technologies such as 5G, Cloud, IA, Big Data, Edge Computing or Blockchain

The 952 square meters that will house the Telefónica exhibitor in the facilities where the MWC is being held will be at the service of innovation and success stories that the company will make available to its visitors. The stand will have four demonstration areas that contain different transformation proposals for the different sectors they are targeting.

Smart Industry it will invite the visitor to immerse themselves in a 360 experience to feel how industry 4.0 is evolving thanks to the decisive contribution of 5G connectivity; Smart Buildings It will show an integrating and differential proposal for buildings based on different technological solutions aimed at increasing efficiency, reducing costs, promoting sustainability, improving the user experience and increasing security; 5G bartending It will exhibit the potential of 5G and Edge Computing to provide real-time control of scalable and efficient catering services with which to meet increases in demand at specific times; and digital home It will present the best offer in connectivity, entertainment and home security through the new and improved experiences available to gamers, augmented and immersive reality, and the integration of applications and functionalities to develop the capabilities of Movistar Home.

Telefónica that will carry out its virtual presence at the MWC this year Other sources

The Agora, point of knowledge

The demonstrations of the stand will be reinforced by another six that will be presented in several of the sessions that will be given in the Ágora. It will be the case of 5G Holographic Telepresencewith an event that will show the potential and innovative nature of telepresence through a remote interview with the Olympic champion Carolina Marín who, thanks to augmented reality and 5G, will appear as a complete volumetric figure with which you can interact and talk in real time.

The space

952m2 of Telefónica exhibitor space will be at the service of innovation with four demonstration areas with various transformation proposals

There will also be a live gaming event, 5G Gaming Arena, which will exhibit the quality and capacity of Telefónica’s 5G with a competition of ten live players who will be spread over four different places: Stand Telefónica, Movistar Riders Matadero de Madrid, Stand MWC and Lleida. Other sessions will show different proposals and applications for different sectors. It will be the case of 5G robotics for the supervision of industrial environments, The future is here: protection with drones of the Telefónica headquarters, Industrial Cybersecurity: challenges and solutions and Inescube Project: the eye that sees the chemistry of bodies.

Telefónica is presented at Mobile with 5G as the central axis of a proposal that underpins its catalog of services and technological leadership

With its virtual proposal, Telefónica will also allow the monitoring of all the sessions that will be held in its Ágora, the auditorium that serves as a meeting point for experts and the public to share the stimulating combination of the most innovative technologies, such as 5G, Cloud, IoT or Edge Computing, and the real success stories that Telefónica can show and explain to publicize the solutions and services that it makes available to companies. This year, the Ágora will host a total of 25 activities, divided into 23 sessions and presentations and two demotours to get to know the demonstration areas in greater detail.

José María Álvarez-Pallete, President of the GSMA

Telefónica’s participation in MWC 2022 will also be marked by a historic milestone: the recent appointment of the company’s president, José María Álvarez-Pallete, as president of the GSMA, the association that organizes the Mobile World Congress and that brings together the largest telecommunications operator groups and small independent operators with a global reach. The president of Telefónica accepts the Presidency of the GSMA Council at a crucial moment, in which connectivity and telecommunications infrastructures have never been so important and in which the world is witnessing a technological revolution that brings with it a new paradigm . With this election, the presidency of the GSMA falls to a Spanish company for the first time in the history of the association.

Industry 4.0 is evolving thanks to the decisive contribution of 5G connectivity Other sources

A stand in the metaverse and more than 90 success stories

link link The demos of the stand and the Ágora will be replicated by the representation of the company’s stand in the metaverse, Telefónica’s innovative proposal that will carry out its virtual presence at the MWC this year. The representation of the stand in the metaverse will not only make it possible to visit the four transformation proposals present at the exhibitor and follow all the sessions at the Ágora, but it will also complete Telefónica’s presence at Mobile with two additional demos.

They will be dedicated to Predictive maintenance with 5G dronesa solution focused on the use of drones and the contribution of 5G and Artificial Intelligence to enable new business uses through the exploitation of data collection, already Cybersecure Smart Cities, a demo that will offer all the keys to progress towards a smart city that, in addition to being intelligent, is safe, efficient and sustainable. This virtual experience will be available for mobile and web (PC, tablet, etc.) through the link www.metaverso.telefonica.com/, as well as on the microsite dedicated to the company’s participation in the Mobile World Congress.

Telefónica’s offer at MWC 2022 is completed with 11 digital notebooks that collect, with total precision and development, the solutions, services and successful use cases achieved by the company in different industries and sectors. These notebooks will be available on the Telefónica site dedicated to Mobile.

The notebooks deal with sectors and trends as relevant as mobility (smart mobility), the management of buildings and facilities (smart buildings), health (eHealth), the innovation (open innovation), The education (digital education), the pymes (The digital SME), the industry (connected industry), The tourism (smart tourism), the sport (sports tech), leisure and entertainment (digital home) and sustainability (technology for the planet).