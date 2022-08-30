How fast is Mbappe in FIFA 23?





Image via EA Sports

FIFA 23 is set to release in late September 2022, and fans are eager to find out which players top the leaderboard. Leaks have surfaced revealing all of FIFA 23’s top player ratings, and while some of them remain unchanged from the previous game, others have received a significant boost. One such superstar is Kylian Mbappe, who is ranked as the fastest player in FIFA 23. Mbappe’s overall ratings have also been changed, and naturally, fans are curious. Here’s how fast Mbappe is in FIFA 23.

Kylian Mbappe FIFA 23 Ratings

The leaked FIFA 23 ratings stem from the massive Xbox glitch that allowed several players to play the game before its official release. According to these leaks, Kylian Mbappe is the highest rated player in FIFA 23 with an overall rating of 91. Mbappe has a pace rating of 97, similar to his FIFA 22 stats from the last game. Other stats are 92 Dribbling, 89 Shooting, 80 Passing, 36 Defense and 76 Physical. Kylian Mbappe’s position remains ST/Striker in FIFA 23, and fans can expect him to be the most expensive player in career mode.

Most players in the Paris Saint-Germain squad could get rating changes, and leaks suggest Messi and Mbappe are stuck at 91 overall. Brazilian winger Neymar Jr and central defender Marquinhos follow. Italian duo Marco Verrati and Gianluigi Donnarumma are rated at 87 and 88 respectively. Sergio Ramos could be rated 84 in FIFA 23, one less than his total in the previous game. Although these ratings are based on leaks, we will update the actual stats for fans to check out when the game releases on September 27, 2022.

