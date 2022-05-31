how fate played in favor of the love story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie – Revista Para Ti

The well-known story says that the actors met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” and it was there that they fell in love. But they were not the actors originally chosen to star in it.

“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” will be eternally remembered for many reasons but, above all, for the scandal it caused in 2005, when as a result of the chemistry between its protagonists, Brad Pitt Y Angelina Joliethe actor ended up separating from his wife, no less than another star: Jennifer Aniston.

Before filming began, the script went through more than fifty drafts. Johnny Depp was originally chosen as John Smith, but he rejected it. The great candidates to be the Mrs. Smith were Catherine Zeta-Jones Y Nicole Kidmanbut they did not want to be part of the project either.

After the filming of the movie, Pitt and Jolie seemed to be inseparable: they became the most prominent couple in Hollywood, they formed a family with six children and their love story -known under the name Brangelina– fell in love with all moviegoers. But this time they did not have a happy ending and, after maintaining a relationship from 2005 to 2016, they decided to divorce and put an end to their love.

The couple began their extensive conflict and in September 2016 it was Angelina Jolie who confirmed the separation rumors with Brad Pitt. As it did? Through his representative, who issued a statement explaining that the decision had to do with the welfare of his family and asked the press to maintain the space and respect necessary to face such a painful situation.