How Florida’s new law could change workplace training

Governor Ron DeSantis is expected soon Sign legislation that will break new ground in the way employers will have to think about workplace activities and establish new state guidelines for what would constitute “illegal employment practices.”

House Bill 7, titled “Individual Liberty,” was one of the most contentious pieces of legislation considered by lawmakers during the legislative session that ended in mid-March. Although much of the focus has been on restrictions that would apply in the classroom, the bill could also alter the employment practices of businesses in the state, in particular by restricting the way employers present programs designed to promote diversity, equality and inclusion.

Ellen M. Leibovitch, a Boca Raton employment attorney, says employers who offer employee training on discrimination and harassment should be prepared to adapt the curriculum and presentation of their training programs.

“I think employers are maybe not going to offer these trainings anymore, or make them so neutral that they don’t really have the impact that they need to have,” Leibovitch said.

The initiative comes as DeSantis and Republicans take aim at “business liberalism,” also called wokeness, and publicly clash with The Walt Disney Company over the company’s opposition to a bill that bans the teaching of gender issues to students in kindergarten through third grade, and potentially higher.

How the law changes

In effect, the bill would amend Florida’s Civil Rights Law and make it illegal for employers to subject workers to “training, instruction, or any other required activity” that promotes or compels belief in the following concepts

That virtues such as merit, excellence, hard work, fairness, neutrality, objectivity, and racial colorblindness are racist or sexist, or were created by members of a particular race, color, sex, or national origin to oppress others members of another race, color, sex, or national origin. That members of one race, color, sex, or national origin are morally superior to members of another race, color, sex, or national origin. That an individual’s moral character or privileged or oppressed status is necessarily determined by his or her race, color, sex, or national origin. That an individual, by virtue of race, color, sex, or national origin, is inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether knowingly or unknowingly. That members of one race, color, sex, or national origin cannot and should not attempt to treat others without respect for their race, color, sex, or national origin. That a member of one race, color, sex, or national origin may not and shall not attempt to treat others without regard to race, color, sex, or national origin. That an individual, by virtue of his or her race, color, sex, or national origin, bears responsibility for and should feel guilt, anguish, or other forms of psychological distress for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race, color, sex, or national origin. That an individual, by virtue of their race, color, sex, or national origin, should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment in order to achieve diversity, equity, or inclusion.

Potential Consequences for Employers

If an employee believes that their employer has violated any of these principles by providing a training program, they may sue and pursue a claim for relief, including damages and attorneys’ fees.

According to some employment lawyers and human resources consultants, the possibility of filing lawsuits as an enforcement mechanism can have a deterrent effect on the way employers convey certain diversity and inclusion goals in training sessions.

Supporters of the bill say its goal is to protect workers from being told they should feel bad about historic mistakes made by people of the same race, gender or national origin.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, acknowledged that part of the intent is to eliminate workplace programs that promote the concept of “white privilege” and pointed broadly to training programs promoted by Walt Disney Co., Coca-Cola, American Express, and Google, which, according to he said, they would be in violation of the bill.

“Whether it’s about training on how to be less oppressive, or whether it’s about being less white, all those things shouldn’t happen,” Avila said at a commission hearing in February. “All of those things are counterproductive to where we want to be as a nation, a state, as a community.”

A solution for ‘a problem that doesn’t exist’

Penny Morey, a human resources executive and consultant with more than 30 years of experience in the industry, said she has never come across a training session curriculum that espouses the concepts the bill seeks to ban.

The problem, he argued, is that the bill could trigger lawsuits based on how someone perceives a training program.

“This law tries to solve a problem that does not exist,” he said. “But know that when I say false claims exist, they do. People can find a contingency attorney from time to time who will take something like that because he can make them some money on contingency. They might get some audience, they might get some attention, and that’s going to be the deterrent effect.”

Morey believes that most businesses and employers will likely “wait and see” how the bill plays out and how employees react.

“I think the danger is that a lot of employers – and I don’t particularly blame them – will say ‘let’s take a step back and delete this for now and we’ll deal with it later when we know better how it’s going to be applied,’” he said.

Unforeseen consequences?

Another problem is that part of the reason employers have training programs is to protect themselves from liability, Leibovitch said. Training sessions can offer employers a layer of protection to say that they have tried to prevent workplace violations if an employee acts inappropriately. The company may still be liable, but those programs can show that they tried to tell employees not to act in a certain way.

“If you don’t offer the training, then you don’t really have any defense that you were trying to prevent it,” said Sen. Tina Polsky, a Boca Raton Democrat, a labor and employment attorney.

If an employer goes ahead with a training program that could put you at risk of a lawsuit, you’ll also need to consider your insurance policies.

“The insurance that employers buy may not cover this yet because it is so new. So if they get sued, their insurance company, which covers them for workers’ liability, might say, ‘Look, this isn’t on your policy, so you’re on your own,’” Morey said.

This story was originally published on April 14, 2022 11:47 a.m.