How flower therapy works and what it is used for – 08/15/2022

There are at least two visions of medicine: one that focuses on treating disease and another that integrates the whole person as a physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual being. Within the latter, the flower therapyfirst by the English physician Edward Bach in the 20th century (Bach System) and then by the Uruguayan doctor Bernardo Ferrando since 1994 (MBU system).

Flowers and emotions.

“You can treat a person with antidepressants, antibiotics and painkillers or you can use natural remedies like this treatment by natural means. floral homeopathic”, expressed Ferrando in dialogue with The country. As he explained, flower therapy is a holistic medicine that improves “emotional or personality symptoms” and, in this way, can also relieve physical symptoms.

This is achieved by preparing flower essences. “Each flower works a different aspect. For example, there are flowers for fear, for sadness or for joy, ”she indicated.

To understand how emotions often lie behind an illness, the doctor gave the example of a perfectionist person who gets angry if things don’t go perfectly. “That anger leads him to stress and that stress causes gastritis or irritable bowel, so it’s not just treating the physical ailment, but the emotions or personality aspects that make him suffer and make him sick,” he told The country.

He has been applying flower therapy to patients for more than 30 years and has witnessed amazing cures: “There are people who had been told that they were going to end up in a wheelchair and when doing the flower treatment it improved their general condition and their emotions and reversed the disease.”

Bernardo Ferrando (MBU System).

healing essences.

One of Ferrando’s patients was Rosario, who met him through a friend of hers who was treating her son with floral therapy. Rosario had a nasal infection and her flowers helped her understand “the emotional mechanisms that generated the disease,” she said.

He was soon cured, but was soon diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. She continued with flower medicine and was able to delve into the emotional side, “pulling out layers of emotions that made me sick.” She used Magnolia flower essences to address the issue of her bonding with her mother and also to generate “an inner mother” that could take care of herself.

“For me this disease was the opportunity to recognize my emotions,” he said. In this sense, she maintained that flower therapy is “a path of self-knowledge”.

At that time, Rosario decided that she would not do any treatment with immunosuppressants. After two years, she was completely cured. “The flowers treat the most emotional part, but that influences the physical because we are a unit,” she said.

Natural medicine.

Jorge Laguna is flower therapist and works with the Bach System. “There are 38 essences in total and each one has a different symptom,” he mentioned. For example, for fears with a known cause (that is, when one knows that one is afraid of something in particular), this system uses the flower of the Mimulus plant.

Once, he had a patient who had suffered a traffic accident and the flowers helped him “get out of the state of shock in which he was left”. In addition, he said that with the pandemic there was an increase in people who came to consult about floral medicine.

According to Laguna, this therapy is not only used to treat fears, anguish or other emotional symptomsbut it can also relieve physical ailments directly, such as fractures, blows or burns, because “for that you can make creams with the flowers”.

One of his patients was Marta Larrosa. She found flower therapy in 2018 in a quest to mitigate the “emotional overflow” she was feeling. She had been diagnosed early with breast cancer and she was “very anxious about what to do to beat it”.

“Is a complementary therapyIt’s not that you have to stop doing what the doctor tells you to do,” he said. And he added: “It made a difference, because it helped me so that my head was not connected to 220 and that I could rest.”

Jorge Laguna (Bach System).