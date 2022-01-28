how, for what and who is the 30% at 30 June 2022?

For those involved in superbonus 110% there is a percentage that is recalled more than once by the Law Decree n. 34/2020 (Relaunch Decree): 30%. A percentage necessary to proceed with the 110% bonus up to 31 December 2022 (for single-family homes) and a minimum to use the deduction with the alternative options (discount on invoice and credit transfer).

Super bonus 110%: 30% for the extension

This percentage is referred to in art. 119, paragraph 8-bis and art. 121, paragraph 1-bis of the Relaunch Decree, with naturally different purposes. In the first case, in fact, it is used to “authorize” to continue the 110% superbonus works on single-family buildings until 31 December 2022, in the second, however, it is the minimum percentage to proceed with the assignment of the credit to SAL.

In the first case, the legislator uses the term “overall intervention”, without specifying the methods of attestation and the professionalism of those who must “swear”, creating many doubts.

Doubts that led us to question ourselves with the help of a true expert on these intricate topics. I then confronted my colleague Cristian Angeli, an expert on sismabonus, to whom I asked some specific questions.

Superbonus 110%: the percentage of total intervention for the extension

1. The 2022 Budget Law provided for an extension to 31 December 2022 for single-family homes. The constraint is that 30% of the intervention had been completed as of 30 June 2022. Tell us better what it is.

Law n.234 of 30 December 2021 amended article 119 of decree-law n.34 of 19 May 2020. Specifically, art. 28, paragraph e), introduces a filter which, in the context of interventions relating to single-family buildings, puts out laggards. The text is as follows “The 110 percent deduction is also due for expenses incurred by 31 December 2022, provided that as of 30 June 2022, at least 30 percent of the total work has been carried out”.

In other words, the owners of the houses, if they don’t hurry up, will have to settle for ordinary deductions. A barrier that applies to all single-family homes, both for those by the sea and for those in the mountains, both for the new and for the old ones. However, it does not apply to condominiums or even to multi-family buildings consisting of 2 to 4 real estate units.

Who is inside is inside and who is outside is outside. Finally a simple rule?

No, as always. Let’s start with the literal figure. The legislator wrote that it is necessary to refer to 30% of the “overall intervention”, which is certainly different from the overall “facilitated” intervention.

Therefore, the amount on which to calculate the 30% would seem to be the one that includes all the works that can be deduced from the building practice, even those outside the bonuses, as shown by the sum of the various procurement contracts necessary for the completion of the work.

This approach, as always prudential, is supported by a very important question, the number. 791 of 2021, referring to the method of verifying the achievement of 60% for multi-family buildings, which until a few months ago was expected to be extended “For the purpose of verifying the fact that at 30 June 2022 at least 60 percent of the” overall “intervention was carried out, this percentage must be commensurate with the overall intervention considered and not just the anti-seismic works”.

Thus, if to complete the intervention it is necessary to carry out external arrangement works and extra Superbonus internal works, they too contribute to forming the amount on which 30% must be calculated. Let’s take an example:

Seismic improvement works (Sismabonus), carried out by company A, euro 100,000.00 + VAT

Energy efficiency works (Ecobonus), carried out by company B, € 45,000.00 + VAT

External arrangements (extra Superbonus), carried out by company C, euro 30,000.00 + VAT

Internal changes (extra Superbonus), carried out by company A, € 40,000.00 + VAT

Total intervention amount, € 215,000.00 + VAT.

In this case, to access the end-of-year deadline it will be necessary to have carried out works for at least € 215,000.00 * 0.30 = 64,500.00 + VAT.

It would not be bad if the Revenue Agency provided a clarification.

Superbonus 110% and extension: is 30% a SAL?

2. Can this “30 percent of the total intervention” be assimilated to a SAL?

No, they are two different things. the “30 per cent of the total intervention”, to which the amendment introduced by the budget law refers, is a “condition”, so it is written, so it is not really a SAL, even if it looks like it.

The SAL is an accounting document aimed at paying an advance installment on the basis of a tender contract and an accrued consideration. And it is precisely in this sense that the term SAL is used in the context of the Superbonus: in art. 121 paragraph 1-bis, regarding the assignment of credit, we read “each state of progress must refer to at least 30 per cent of the same intervention “.

Verification of “Provided that as of June 30, 2022, works have been carried out for at least 30 percent of the total intervention” it does not refer in any way to making payments.

Who “certifies” 30% of the total amount?

3. If 30% is not a SAL, there is also the problem of the subject who must certify it and the ways in which it must be done. In your opinion, who is responsible for this burden?

Unfortunately, there are no regulatory indications in this regard, let alone a form to fill out.

I don’t even think it’s correct to speak of sworn translations. Let’s think about it for a moment … Certification is a declaration that a professional registered in an order makes towards the Public Administration to certify the compliance of facts or works with certain current regulations, with the risk of being prosecuted pursuant to art. . 481 cp (ideological falsity in certificates) if things are contrary to the truth. The typical certification is that which is done with the model B of the Sismabonus, which is deposited in the Municipality.

Here it is different. This is the verification of the achievement of a condition that must be attested between private individuals, or it is a problem that must be managed between the Director of Works, the client and the sworn professionals of the Sismabonus and Ecobonus.

I therefore believe that, although it is not a SAL, the achievement of 30% must in any case be attested by the General Works Manager (the one indicated in the CILAS to be clear), the only one who has (indeed must have) the knowledge and control of all the processes, since it is present from the beginning to the end of the construction site. Maybe a third technician could do it too, but it seems a bit of a stretch to me.

How are professionals who sworn interventions protected?

4. If 30% is not a SAL and if it is not even a sworn statement, how can the professionals who, in turn, swear by the Sismabonus and the Ecobonus, can protect themselves?

Here the classic Italian tangle is created. If the professionals entrusted with the certification are figures that do not coincide with the construction manager and since 30% must be referred to the total amount, it is normal that they come into play at a later time than the one in which the “overall” works start. We always think about the case in which extra bonus works are foreseen, such as the construction of a road or the removal of a fence.

It is not easy for the asseverator to go and check what happened before he entered the field. Or, for the thermotechnician, to control the execution of structural works (and vice versa). But the responsibilities that derive from the declarations are transversal for access to the Superbonus … In other words, if, one day, the revocation of the contribution due to the failure to reach 30% is inevitable that every sworn is involved in some way, if nothing else due to the presumptive principle of “he could not not know” … And as an asseverator there are important risks, even of a criminal nature.

So how to protect yourself … Either each double-checks the accounts of the others, making sure that the work has really been done up to that point (but thus adding another fulfillment to the myriad of those already in existence), or we rely on a declaration that will have to release the Construction manager.

How is 30% of the total amount “certified”?

5. Is any statement okay or are there formalisms to follow?

In my opinion, although there are no obligations to do so, the only form that can protect everyone (client, sworn asseverators, business and also, let’s not forget, accountants) is that of an extrajudicial report sworn in front of a public official. It costs nothing (indeed it costs a revenue stamp) and offers absolute guarantees, since it is considered true until proven otherwise and also because it involves liability pursuant to art. 483 of the penal code. Just go to the chancellery of any court and ask to be able to take the oath “I swear I have faithfully and faithfully fulfilled the operations entrusted to me for the sole purpose of making the truth known”. If you also attach a metric calculation it would be ideal.

Any other form (declaration on stamped paper, certified e-mail, various clauses) have value only from a civil law point of view, ie they work to be able to “call into question” the attesting subject in case of errors, together with its civil liability insurance.

I know we weren’t used to thinking like this, but the Superbonus discipline introduces criminal and patrimonial responsibilities that did not exist before.

Superbonus 110% and credit transfer: the new response from the tax authorities

6. Yesterday a ruling was issued, no. 53 of 2022, which says to carry out “the verification of the progress of the works … separately for each category of facilitated intervention”. Is it in line with what has been said so far or does it change the cards on the table?

Perfect alignment, for once. According to the current documents of practice, it is necessary to distinguish the stages of progress aimed at the assignment of the credit (the ruling 53 speaks of these) from the criterion for the verification of the works carried out for the purpose of extending the deadlines. In the first case, reference must be made to “each category of intervention”, as also confirmed by a previous ruling, no. 538/2020, which stated “As regards the method of determining the 30 percent of the subsidized intervention …, it is necessary to refer to the total amount of the expenses referring to the entire intervention and not, as proposed by the applicant, to the maximum amount of expenditure admitted to the deduction “.

In the second case, or rather for extensions, what counts is the “overall intervention”.

Superbonus 110% and single-family: expert advice

7. Ing. Angeli, would you have any advice to give to the owners of single-family units who are late and who have yet to start with the work?

To those who still have to start with everything, or even with projects, I would advise against venturing into an unlikely race to June 30 for 110%. You risk wasting a lot of energy and not arriving on time. In fact, an unexpected event, a delay in the supply of a material or a bureaucratic hitch is enough to blow up the plans. After all, the ordinary deductions are always available, which are not so bad. In the case of the Sismabonus, 80% of the amount of the work can be reached.

On the other hand, to the others, or to those who have the projects ready and who have to start with the works, I would recommend resizing the contracts as much as possible, contenting oneself with the works referring to the Superbonus and those strictly indispensable to obtain the viability of the building. In this way, the amount of “total interventions” on which 30% must be calculated is reduced, making it easier to reach.

Then no one forbids making a subsequent CILA for the completion works not connected to those of 110%.

I thank my colleague ing. Cristian Angeli for his valuable contribution and I am available for your comments.