How Fortnite Is The Antidote To Metaverse Skepticism

No one knows what the Metaverse is. The term, which has become one of the most popular fundraising idioms rolled out in boardrooms across the country, is notoriously enigmatic. Can the metaverse be defined as a social space where gamers meet? A multiverse divided into separate plots of land, governed by ruthless capital laws? Yet another extension of the dodgy NFT gambit? Ask a million game developers and you’ll probably get a million different answers. You could argue that we’ve already been living in the metaverse for decades – after all, I spent much of my youth hanging out outside the Ironforge auction house in World of Warcraft. You could also argue that the metaverse is a distant dream that can only be achieved by nostalgic futuristic technology; we’re all transporting to a digital utopia using Star Trek’s holodeck. Perhaps it’s better, and more honest, to think of the Metaverse as something studios create on the fly, rather than a concrete ideal we aspire to. In this sense, Fortnite should be seen as the bearer of this strange new frontier.

I’m a Fortnite career skeptic. When the game’s Battle Royale mode burst onto the scene on September 26, 2017, just two months after the launch of the base Save the World mode, I was happy to write off Epic’s latest gamble as a tense attempt and desperate to take advantage of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. boom. Months later, while Fortnite had firmly left all of its competitors in the dust, I still viewed the game as a quirky, fleeting fad; a flavor in the month, surely steamed by the influx of world-conquering Infinity Ward and Respawn renditions of the genre to come. It happened – Warzone and Apex Legends are both massive hits – and Epic countered those inroads by… adding a payload of cross-fiction skins to their video game. Surely that wasn’t going to work. Fortnite was a glorified mod that got lucky; he was parachuted into the absolute climax of Battle Royale’s white-hot revolution, and the ability to take control of, say, Thanos surely wouldn’t stop him from falling back into obscurity. When Tim Sweeney started talking about Fortnite as less of a game and more of a decentralized social experience , I thought Epic had officially lost the plot. how on earth is anyone going hang out in a video game where the main way to interact with other players is through the barrel of a gun?

Fortnite is a game. But please ask this question again in 12 months. — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) December 26, 2019

Years later, I’m ready to admit defeat to my anti-Fortnite biases. Epic has doubled and tripled on the belief that their product can transcend all of the established boundaries of a video game – morphing into a self-proclaimed metaverse – and I think it’s officially undeniable that they’ve pulled it off. Alex Perry at Mashable has a good summary of the many ways Fortnite has achieved breakout speed with all of its quirky gameplay experimentation. A round of battle royale always has winners or losers, yes, but in Fortnite you can also “explore the vast map and do quests to unlock crazier skins and accessories,” he wrote. “You can go ‘fishing’. You can hop in a car with a working radio station and just take a ride through the landscape, or do the same with a boat in one of the massive lakes on the map.”

All of this, of course, is filtered through a frankly astounding catalog of bespoke pop culture costumes that make truly Ready Player One wishes come true. Thanos, introduced in 2018, was just the tip of the iceberg. Now anyone in the Fortnite expanse can transform into John Cena, Spider-Gwen, or the Demogorgon, to name a few. The skins that officially won me over? Introducing the cast of Dragon Ball Z. I watched Goku blast a Kamehameha across the map – securing Victory Royale – and realized it was exactly the kind of video game fantasy I had been dreaming about back in the day. 12 years old. Fortnite keeps getting bigger and weirder, and that’s all I really want from what the metaverse is supposed to be.

I can say, with confidence, that the metaverse should be a source of great laughter. This should give the impression that anything is possible. “

There’s a pervasive negative aura whenever game studios start talking about the Metaverse. We’ve already seen outright outcry from Ubisoft fans and Square Enix fans when the bosses of those two companies started making overtures to a crypto-heavy trans-reality future. It is quite easy to diagnose where this negativity is coming from; the bulk of most metaverse presentations rely on massive NFT integrations – despite the fact that no one has proven for sure that players are interested in, say, auctioning off an encoded weapon skin on the blockchain. Some of the model’s biggest proponents, like Facebook, have proven to be untrustworthy actors in our private and public lives , and now we are expected to forget their reputation and go live in their worlds? Buy and sell digital material under their watchful eye? You are not wrong to be suspicious. I’m too.

“There is a fear that the [crypto] influence will exhaust good design principles, creating an environment where video game experiences are increasingly prioritized by financial thresholds, creating a negative experience for consumers,” I wrote, in a metaverse story for Vox earlier this year . “So far, publishers have been unable to allay these concerns.”

I think that’s what makes Fortnite such an outlier and why players seem so much more optimistic about its metaversal potential. Yes, obviously Epic is a for-profit company, and the skins sold on Fortnite all come at a price. But those assets aren’t wasted on some sinister blockchain membership program, and as a result, we don’t feel like we’re being sold a bag of goods. You don’t buy the Goku skin because you think it will be a good investment one day when you return it to a potential buyer for a bargain of sweet, sweet Ethereum. No, you are buying the Goku skin for simply to be Goku. It’s the same priority in the nascent Fortnite metaverse; every decision Epic makes with the game seems to be tied to loose, vibrant joy for players. This is not a metaverse masquerading as a Ponzi scheme or a cash-for-work scheme; you come to Fortnite to have fun, and with the countless ways Epic continues to expand what’s possible in a multiplayer match – from Ariana Grande concerts to the Infinity Gauntlet – suddenly the Metaverse seems like something worthy to be excited.

So, do I have a better understanding of what the Metaverse is supposed to be now that Fortnite has won me over? Not really. At its core, Fortnite remains a battle royale game, and no quirky mini-game or crossover event is going to change that anytime soon. But maybe the blur can work to Epic’s advantage; perhaps it will be the company that sets player expectations of any publisher that welcomes players into their own metaverses. I can’t comment on the scientific intricacies of the concept, but I can confidently say that the Metaverse should be a source of huge laughs. This should give the impression that anything is possible. This should allow us to shoot our friend in the air disguised as Dr Strange, while we ourselves are disguised as John Cena. If we’re all having so much fun, maybe Epic is right. We will all be entangled in the metaverse one day, without ever realizing it.

Luke Winkie is a freelance writer for IGN.