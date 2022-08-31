How France is using aerial photos and artificial intelligence to find hidden pools and collect more taxes

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, Many in France hide their pools to pay less taxes.

The discovery of thousands of hidden private pools in France has given an unexpected boost to the European country’s tax revenue.

Thanks to an experiment using artificial intelligence (AI), the French tax authorities discovered more than 20,000 hidden pools.

According to French media, the find has raised some 10 million euros ($10 million) in revenue.

Having swimming pools in France can force their owners to pay a major real estate tax because they increase the value of the property, which is why they must be declared to the treasury, according to French law.

The 20,000 pools were detected during a test in October 2021 using software developed by Google and the French consulting firm Capgemini with aerial images from nine regions of the country.

The regions of Alpes-Maritimes, Var, Bouches-du-Rhône, Ardèche, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Vendée, Maine-et-Loire and Morbihan were part of the trial, but tax officials say it can now be rolled out worldwide. country.

In the year 2020 there were already more than 3.2 million private pools in Franceaccording to figures from the Federation of Swimming Pool Professionals, and sales were already booming before the covid pandemic.

But with the advent of the coronavirus there was a further increase in pool facilities as more and more employees worked from home.

According to the newspaper The Parisienfor an average pool of 30 square meters, about 200 euros (US$200) must be paid annually to the treasury.

failures

The General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP) of France is specifically using algorithms that allow it to extract from aerial shots pool surrounds and structures to check if they have the taxes that, according to the law, they should have.

Failing that, the owner of the property is invited to regularize his situation and pay what he owes to the treasury.

image source, Getty Images

Tax authorities say the software could also be used in the future to find undeclared house extensionspatios or garden kiosks, which also cause the real estate tax to increase.

“We are particularly targeting house extensions, such as terraces,” Antoine Magnant, deputy director of the DGFiP, told The Parisien.

“We have to be sure that the software will be able to find buildings with large surfaces and not the doghouse or a children’s playhouse,” he added.

But French media have reported that, at the moment, Google and Capgemini software configured to identify pools has faults at the time of againstr extensions of houses.

“How can you be sure that a black rectangular spot, seen from the sky, is an enlargement and not a tarp placed on the ground, a tent or even a terrace?” he asks. Le Parisien.

Ban new pools?

The heavy hand of the French government against undeclared swimming pools comes after Julien Bayou, general secretary of the environmental party Europa Ecology The Greens and councilor for the Île-de-France region, did not rule out the ban on building new private swimming pools .

Speaking to BFMTV, Bayou noted that France needs a “different relationship with water” and that the ban would be a “last resort”.

“The challenge is not to ban swimming pools, it is to guarantee our vital water needs,” he added.

His comments take on even more relevance at a time when France going through the worst drought of which there is a record, in which more than 100 municipalities have been left without drinking water.

In July, France had just 9.7mm of rain, making it the driest month since March 1961, according to the national weather service Meteo-France.

The crisis is so serious that irrigation has been banned in the northwest and southeast of the country in order to try to conserve water.

France is the second country with more piscinemas per capita in the worldsecond only to the United States, and the market is booming.

In 2021 alone, the French built nearly 244,000 swimming pools, according to the Federation of Swimming Pool Professionals.