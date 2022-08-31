Business

How France is using aerial photos and artificial intelligence to find hidden pools and collect more taxes

The Palais Bulles mansion sits atop a hill in Theoule-sur-Mer on the French Riviera.

Many in France hide their pools to pay less taxes.

The discovery of thousands of hidden private pools in France has given an unexpected boost to the European country’s tax revenue.

Thanks to an experiment using artificial intelligence (AI), the French tax authorities discovered more than 20,000 hidden pools.

According to French media, the find has raised some 10 million euros ($10 million) in revenue.

Having swimming pools in France can force their owners to pay a major real estate tax because they increase the value of the property, which is why they must be declared to the treasury, according to French law.

