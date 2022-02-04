How Gmail changes from 8 February: all the news – Corriere.it

from Emiliano Ragoni

The new interface will also include the integration of services designed for production such as Chat, Meet and Spaces within the same layout

Google on its official blog announced that the new version of Gmailwhich also integrates the Google Chat, Meet and Spaces services within the same layout, will be available starting February 8 and will become default by April and the only option by the end of the second quarter of 2022. The greatest novelty own integration; With the new layout, Google’s messaging tools, which are part of the business-focused Workspace suite, will be easily accessible via the large buttons on the left side.

Old or new Gmail? Starting from February 8th then Google will give us the opportunity to test the new interface (consent must be given) and, by April, the transition to the new layout will take place automatically, however, giving users the possibility to return to the old view. The latter possibility will totally disappear starting from the second quarter of 2022, when, in fact, the new Gmail will be loaded by default. Based on what Google has shown so far, it appears that the new interface will give easy access to other productivity tools. Everything will happen in a more fluid and linear way. The company claims there will also be some notification bubbles to let us know if other tools need our attention.

Password: integration Google has already demonstrated a desire to deeply integrate all of its work-related products, and this layout gives us a taste of what it could look like, with tools like Spaces, which allow us to jump into a spreadsheet without leaving Gmail. Services they will also be more integrated; Gmail search, for example, will also reveal Chat messages over the next few months.