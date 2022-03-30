how green pass and quarantine change with the end of the state of emergency

Tomorrow is the last day of a state of emergency: this time there will be no extension and from 1 April all the main restrictions will begin to fall.

Tomorrow is the last day of the state of emergency for Covid, launched for the first time in January 2020, when there was talk of the epidemic in China. After two years, therefore, there will be no new extension and several restrictions will begin to fall, leading to a summer in which there will probably be very few rules to follow. The situation of the pandemic, however, does not yet seem completely serene. Yesterday there were about 100 thousand infections in 24 hours and for days the Minister of Hope has however invited us to “don’t let your guard down“.

This opens the calendar of the easing of the measures, which will officially start from 1 April, with a first reduction in the use of the Green pass. The green certificate, then, will be definitively passed starting from May 1st, together with the masks. But this is not the only novelty: the system of color Regions, the Technical Scientific Committee (which supported the government in health decisions) and the commissioner structure of General Figliuolo will disappear (replaced by a task force of the Ministry of Health to continue to manage vaccinations). This is foreseen by the latest Covid decree published in the Official Gazette.

Covid, from 1 April the use of the Green Pass is slackened

From the day after tomorrow it will no longer be necessary to have the reinforced Green pass (i.e. the one obtained through vaccination or recovery) for: going to work (at the moment it is mandatory for over 50s), accessing outdoor activities, entering bars and restaurants ( even indoors), use local and national public transport. In all these places, therefore, it will be enough to have the basic Green pass, which is also obtained with a negative buffer (in this case it is 48 hours with the rapid and 72 with the molecular). Green certification will no longer be fully requested in shops, public offices, banks and post offices. Goodbye, therefore, to the mandatory quarantine for those who have had contact with a positive at Covid, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not. The quarantine at school also disappears: only those who have Covid will go to Dad.

From May 1st, all major restrictions will be stopped

From the beginning of May, then, everything will change. All major restrictions approved so far will end. You will therefore no longer have to put the masks indoors e the Green Pass will be passed, both in the basic and strengthened form. The green certification must be displayed only in hospitals and to visit elderly relatives in the RSA. The vaccination obligation for over 50s and all professional categories included (except for health personnel, for which it will be extended until the end of the year) will then remain in force until 15 June. For unvaccinated over-50s, an automatic fine of 100 euros is triggered by the Revenue Agency. However, the sending of the sanctions is delayed and the fines should arrive in late summer.