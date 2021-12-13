How Guesus sounds and what it means in Gué’s discography

What does it mean to write a rap record in 2021?

Marracash, in We, Them, The Others, feels like a patriot without a homeland (in relation to the condition of the scene), with Guesus, for its part, Gué, explodes against the “tourists” of the environment.

It is very easy to think that you have fallen into the territory ofeverything was better before, to think that the real problem is in the new generations, in the others, in the notorious imaginary enemy. To favor, however, the avoidance of all this, comes the construction of these two albums, that sanction definitely a gap between “them” and “the others”.

Guesus by Gué is the most classic of playlist records, that is, a record in which you are tossed from one part of the author’s world to the other, without a well-defined path. It might seem bad, but obviously, if the author is Cosimo Fini, the risk of getting lost is canceled. Unlike, however, the latest official records, in which with his usual class, the former Pequeno ventured into all possible fields of modern rap, demonstrating that he knew how to do it and that he had done it “both before and better”, as the his colleague Luché, in Guesus the former Club Dogo wants to make sense of the removal of the second part of its name and offers us an introspective record.

Guesus it seems a bit like the summa of Gué’s journey, a record in which all the references and all the style ideas are taken who had anticipated many aspects of the scene in the past, now collected in a single disc: we have the cinematic world of Cosimo Fini, just think of the final quote from Goodfellas by the mouth of Geolier or to the most personally successful piece of the record, that is Nicolas Cage with Jadakiss, who dusts off the films defined as “beating up”, often categorized as series B films, with the classic fast life that leads Gué to compare himself to the debauchery of the nerdiest actor in all of Hollywood. But it does not end there, there are references to old tracks (Daytona, as well as a possible piece of a now certain Santeria 2, also appears to be the sequel to Nouveau Riche, the passage of True produced by Crookers) and also to old musical passions by Gué, who comes from metal and who thanks to the help of Andy6pm and 2ndRoof dusts off a riff that recalls Nothing Else Matter by Metallica.