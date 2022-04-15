how gut bacteria can affect it

Anxiety and gut bacteria: is there really a correlation? Let’s find out all the details about this unexpected link together.

We are all aware that our body is a perfect car, a creation in which everything acts following a precise logic. Every tiny particle of our organism is connected to all the others and contributes to correct functioning of each single device. However, sometimes we happen to separate mental health from physical health, naively thinking that there is no real connection between the two. In reality, this is not the case.

Generally, we are inclined to follow the reverse reasoning: if you are emotionally sick, you will also be physically sick. If, on the other hand, the malaise should be purely physical, is it possible that this is somatised into mental instability? Well yes. The health of the body greatly affects our balance. Think for example that a vitamin D deficiency can cause depression and a bad mood, incredible isn’t it? Let’s find out together how our body would react in front of a malfunction of intestinal bacteria.

Anxiety and gut bacteria: let’s discover the incredible correlation together

The imbalance of gut bacteria – known as dysbiosis – it is generally associated with very common ailments such as abdominal bloating, diarrhea, nausea, bloating and problems with weight control. However, there is another side effect that comes from the connection between the intestines and our brain.

The intestine in fact communicates with the brain through the vagus nerve, this communication takes place thanks to the molecules produced by intestinal bacteria, which enter the bloodstream. These molecules are strong enough to alter our behavior, for this reason – to date – dysbosis is associated with many psychological disorders such as anxiety, depression, stress and – in severe cases – even autism.

What can we do to avoid intestinal bacteria imbalance? It simply has to follow a balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, which includes physical activity and a heavy consumption of fruit and vegetables. Every tiny particle of our body is connected as in a perfect machine, for this reason it is necessary to take care of it in its entirety.