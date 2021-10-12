How has Bitcoin transformed the digital world?

In this article we are going to find out how bitcoin has influenced the digital world since it was born and what its main advantages and disadvantages are.

HISTORY OF BITCOIN

First, let’s see when and how bitcoin was born? In 2008, one or more hackers under the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto created bitcoin. Their identity is never discovered. They presented his project to crypto experts and two months later the currency was already operational. They wanted to create a payment system where transactions would be safe, decentralized and without intermediaries, such as banks and other financial institutions.

MAIN ADVANTAGE

One of the biggest advantages of Bitcoin is blockchain technology – sometimes translated into Italian as ‘chain of blocks’. Represents a ledger that is updated every 10 minutes. It consists of all transactions compiled into one block which is then threaded into a chain together with other blocks that have transaction information. The beauty is that this ledger is distributed to all users and their identity is never revealed. This ledger monitors transactions in such a way as to predict various frauds. For example, a user cannot sell the bitcoins he had already sold as the system will find out and will not allow it.

Before adding the block to the chain the transaction must go through the process called ‘mining’. It means that the computers that are inside the bitcoin network have to solve a complex task. The one who solves it first will have the option to add the block to the chain. How the prize they receive bitcoins. In total there are 21 million bitcoins that can be ‘mined’. And this brings us to its first disadvantage.

MAIN DISADVANTAGE

As we mentioned, there are 21 million bitcoins. So one of the main disadvantages is that it is a limited resource, unlike traditional money. In theory, the community could come to an agreement and increase this limit but it would not be a popular decision.

HOW THE DIGITAL WORLD HAS CHANGED

As mentioned, bitcoin has many advantages such as enabling secure transactions, elimination of intermediaries and the system that it does not disclose consumer information. Bitcoin has influenced the digital world so much that even well-known brands like Apple, Reddit, Expedia and WordPress accept it with a valid payment method. Additionally, bitcoin makes an effort to straddle the gap between physical currency (like cash) and electronic money. Bitcoin tries to combine the best of both coins – the confidentiality the user has with cash and the remote payment that the credit card gives him. When we use cash, the identity of the owner cannot be known while one of the disadvantages is that we cannot pay online. Instead, when we use the credit card, all the traces of the transactions are kept but, on the other hand, it allows us to pay online. Bitcoin at the same time guarantees confidentiality and gives the possibility to carry out online transactions.

BITCOIN LIKE DIGITAL GOLD

They are both resources scarce and unalterable. One of the ways bitcoin has changed the digital world is that we now have not only physical gold but digital gold as well. How are they similar? They are not subject to hyperinflation due to excessive emissions, they are decentralized and the risk of losing value as with traditional money is minimal.

One thing is sure – regardless of whether you are considering buying bitcoin or are already an expert at trading bitcoins – this cryptocurrency has changed the digital world once and for all. It has made it possible to have a certain ‘warehouse’ of digital value that cannot be copied, manipulated or destroyed. The only thing to think carefully now is where buy bitcoin. Although bitcoin has influenced the digital world in a positive way, on the other hand it has led to the development of many online scams so we must be very careful when we log in to buy bitcoin with a credit card. Many are still afraid of buying bitcoin, however, if we compare today’s bitcoin value and its value of US $ 0.08 since 2010 we come to the conclusion that bitcoin trading is more than fruitful.

To conclude, let’s say that bitcoin is the currency that has conquered the digital world and almost represents a gold rush. It has changed the pace in the global digital world and this change is now unstoppable.