How has Javier Aguirre fared in his debuts as manager in Spain?

After passing through the MX League where he left some doubts, Javier Aguirre Return to Spain and in Majorca opened the doors for him. The now former technician scratched debuted this Saturday with the Pirates falling on the scoreboard 1-0 against Getafe. This result against It is the first that Vasco has in his first games with Spanish squads.

OSASUNA

It was in February 2002 when the Mexican surprised by emigrating to Spain. Aguirre took the reins of Osasuna and in their first game drew 2-2 against Villarreal.

Even this adventure with the Rojillos was historic for both the coach and the team. Aguirre remained for four seasons and took them to dispute a final of the Copa del Rey (lost against Real Betis) and get a historic fourth place at the end of the 2005-2006 season.

ATHLETIC MADRID

For 2006-2007, the passage of Basque on Spain seemed to be successful with his hiring for the Atletico Madrid. in his first game beat Racing Santander 1-0.

It was for three seasons in which he returned to the mattress club to the top positions of LaLiga and to compete at a continental level after several years of not doing so (more than a decade).

Royal Saragossa

In 2011, Javier Aguirre took his third squad in Spain with the Royal Saragossa. He made his debut on the bench drawing 1-1 against Getafe. The Maños were in an unfavorable situation. In that season the club was last in the standings, but by the end of the championship managed to stay in the First Division with a victory in the last matchprecisely that game has been investigated by the authorities for alleged rigging, but it was determined that it never existed.

SPANISH

With the parakeets repeated the story of rescuing a painting from descent. Aguirre did achieve the goal until he even fought for competition positions in Europe after an important comeback of results. His first game with them was in the 2012-2013 season with an equality of zero goals against Granada.

LEGANES

After a step in Middle East he or she returned to Spain with the Leganes for the 2019-2020 season, this being the team, until now, with which it has been in the Spanish competition for the shortest time drew 1-1 Real Sociedad. He only directed them 30 games because could not with the task of saving them and keep them in First.

