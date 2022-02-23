How has the graphic evolution of Gran Turismo been? This is the impressive increase in its polygons

Polyphony Digital is already gearing up for the release of Gran Turismo 7, scheduled for March 4.

We don’t need to see more gameplays to know that Gran Turismo 7 promises to be a true graphic marvel. Driving lovers are waiting for the release of the game to step on the accelerator and enjoy 4K racing and really diverse functionality to customize the vehicles. But what has been the graphic evolution of the franchise?

Gran Turismo cars started with 300 polygons, and now they have about 500,000PolyphonyDigital wanted to answer this question with a simple comparison. As you can see in the tweet below these lines, there is a huge difference between the first Gran Turismo cars and the ones we will see in the seventh installment. And, if we focus more on the technical section, the vehicles have gone from being made up of 300 polygons to have about 500,000.

An increase that has not only gone hand in hand with the technological advances of each generation, but has also sought the maximum detail in the Gran Turismo experience. After all, the new title will include a never seen level of customization in the franchise that will allow us to experiment and improve the speed of our cars.

Coming back to the technical stuff, Gran Turismo 7 has already detailed some features related to your needs in PS4 and PS5. On the one hand, PS4 users will find themselves with a game divided into 2 discs, while next-gen players can already check the size necessary to install the title. In this way, we can prepare for the next release of Polyphony Digital scheduled for the next March 4.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

More about: Gran Turismo, Gran Turismo 7 and Polyphony Digital.