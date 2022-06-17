How has Zendaya’s striking physical change been? From Shake it up, to Euphoria

Okay, we all have Zendaya in the head because it has become one of the fashionable actresses. But the truth is that few of us remember her in her time of shake it upbecause yes: this actress, before, was a disney girl. If we compare that young teenager who was starting in the world of television, with the piece of interpreter that she is now as he has shown in season 2 of Euphoriathe jump is more than evident.

Therefore, I have ventured to check how Zendaya’s striking physical change has been from that first stage in which she was a girl with dreams and enthusiasm for being an artist, until today, when she not only devastates euphoria. Also with Spider-Man: No Way Home Y dunes, whose second part will be one of the protagonists.

This has been the physical change of Zendaya

If we focus on the Zendaya from yesteryear, we can say that she was a classic young teenager. Also, in Disney fashion was something very careful, so as not to impact its target audience. Long hair, little makeup and casual clothes. ⭕️

Instead, now we see a much more self-confident Zendaya, capable of surprising on the red carpets with very daring looks (remember that spider web dress that he wore at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home) and whose presence monopolizes all the flashes. ✅

Therefore, it is evident that the zendaya physical change Is very striking, and although the actress’s face remains the same as always, her looks are much more impressive. When she appears on a red carpet, everyone looks at her; when she walks down the street, everyone looks for her. And meanwhile, she has become one of the most successful actresses in Hollywood.