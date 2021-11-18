how have they been received by critics?

With the exit on Nintendo Switch from Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl set for November 19, 2021, the first verdicts on the remakes of Diamante and Perla begin to arrive, the games that kicked off the fourth generation Pokémon on Nintendo DS between 2006 and 2007.

Waiting for our review (you can pass the wait by reading our special on Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl), at the time of writing on the well-known Metacritic 26 reviews have already been reported for the Shining Diamond version and 25 for the Shining Pearl. For now, however, the valuations do not seem to be particularly stellar, at least not as one would expect from a historic brand like that of Nintendo And Game Freak (which, however, has not developed the new remakes, entrusted to THE CA). Both editions currently have an average of 77, lower than the results recorded in 2019 by Pokémon Sword and Shield (80).

Faced with ratings of excellence equal to 9 such as those assigned by God is a Geek And TheSixthAxis, there are also pass ratings such as 6’s Nintendo Life And GameCentral Metro. In between, a large series of votes that travel between 7 and 8, awaiting further verdicts that can further influence the average.

We remind you that the first patch of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl will bring with it several new features and additional functions, including the Rosa Rugosa Park which offers the possibility of catching Legendary Pokémon of the first generations.