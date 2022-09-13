How have you managed to increase your muscle mass in a year?

Carlos Alcaraz He was proclaimed champion of the US Open tonight, thus achieving his first Grand Slam and breaking a world record: becoming the youngest number one in the ATP ranking, at just 19 years and four months old. To touch the sky at such a young age three things are needed: to be good -an innate quality in him-, to be mentally prepared and, above all, physically.

Precisely, the tennis player from El Palmar has focused a lot on this last aspect. The key to his physical transformation came last winter, when he stopped playing some tournaments in order to gain muscle mass That would allow him to endure the matches better.

To achieve this, he went to the Elite tennis academy in Valencia and worked hard with the help of Juan Carlos Ferrero, his coach, who was also a tennis player. In fact, Ferrero explained an anecdote from the first moment he saw him, when he was twelve or thirteen years old: “When he arrived at the academy he was a noodle, he had speed, but he didn’t have muscles, but we did see something very special.”

To change this aspect, he was preparing for five weeks, in which they dedicated the first two to the physical aspect, and it was not until the third that they began to play rackets. In these first 14 days, Alcaraz did not leave the gym, and with the help of physical trainers Alex Sanchez Y Alberto Lledomanaged to find a balance point between muscular power and the agility and lightness that he needed to move quickly on the track.

5 more kilos of muscle

According to the journalist José Manuel Amorós, Alcaraz has managed to gain 5 kg of muscle mass in the last year, thus passing from 76 to 81 kg of weight. The exercises he did were mainly bench press and rowing exercises, which has allowed him to have strong arms and thus be able to print the necessary force in each stroke. In addition, he has also strengthened his legs, as can be seen with his muscular quadriceps.





To achieve this milestone, you need more than just playing sports: the nutrition. In this case, the Murcian tennis player has a metabolism that tends to burn fat quickly, so it is difficult for him to gain weight. Therefore, they had to find a suitable formula for his body.

Alberto Lledó confessed a few months ago that the diet he followed was very focused on carbohydrates and proteins, but all this through natural food. “He doesn’t eat processed food or anything like that. Even the supplements you take are based on real food. A high-performance athlete like him needs glycogen to function and get energy”, explained Lledó.

Furthermore, in ‘El Hormiguero’, the tennis player explained that “an hour and a half before a match, I eat a paste with 100% cocoa cream, dates and olive oil to give me energy”, so this is one of his tricks to become the youngest number one in history.

🗂 REPORT @AmorosCuatro | Carlos Alcaraz’s physique to start the season at the #AusOpen It has impacted us. I have consulted your team about the reason for your change, what has changed in your preparation and what has happened in the last 3 months. ⬇️ This is what they revealed to me ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ZAHW3Zw66h – José Manuel Amorós (@AmorosCuatro) January 18, 2022

“>





