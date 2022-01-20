how he dies at 91 trying to escape from the hospice – Libero Quotidiano





It was meant to be an “escape” for victory, for freedom. Instead, the attempt to escape from the nursing home in which he was staying, lowering himself from the window with the sheets, turned, for 91-year-old Mario Finotti, into a dramatic ending. Guest since last summer of the pious work “Francesco Bottoni” in Papozze, in the province of Rovigo, the man was found lifeless, dangling from the window of the structure. The old man had tied the sheets to his waist and then, towards dawn, he tried to descend from the window of his room, on the first floor.

Finotti, however, was unable to control his body weight during the descent and, probably, in a sudden pendulum movement he suffered a fatal blow. The discovery of death took place in the morning, around half past six, at the change of shift of the RSA operators. «We are shocked by what happened», says the director of the facility, Luca Avanzi, «Mario Finotti was fine, he did not suffer from degenerative diseases. It is not known what went through his head, because from a psychological point of view he was serene. Also last week, the niece had spoken to the psychologist via video call and a good psychological picture of the elderly had emerged ».

The ninety-year-old’s nephew and great-grandson live in Bologna and are the only relatives with whom the victim had contact. For the last three weeks, however, it was a matter of contacts exclusively by electronic means, due to the suspension of visits in the presence of the Papozze retirement home, due to the Covid protocols. «The theme of the loneliness of elderly people who are far from their homes and loved ones», explains Avanzi, «is a theme that can be central to the episode. The operators and nurses are unable to replace the family. Surely the guest could go out and go wherever he wanted from the house. Finotti was also a solar man; the age and the beginning of cognitive deficits perhaps contributed to the sad ending ». A fatal accident, therefore, as also confirmed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office, after an initial intervention by the carabinieri of Adria, in Papozze with Suem and firefighters for the recovery of the body.