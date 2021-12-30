how he got it – Libero Quotidiano





Despite having had no human contact, the terrorist on trial for the Bataclan massacre in Paris contracted Covid. The defendant was in a solitary cell and it remains a mystery how he got infected. The news on the 32-year-old Franco-Belgian Salah Abdeslam, confirmed yesterday by the French authorities, as reported by the Newspaper, now risks to blow up the process.





The terrorist’s positivity is worrying because it could alter the calendar of hearings, which should have restarted on 4 January in the special court of the French capital. The resumption of the trial would have been fundamental because only in January the most important questions would have been triggered at thesole survivor of the commando. Questions for which the families of the 130 victims and 350 injured in the attack dating back to 13 November 2015 are looking for answers.



In any case, if the 32-year-old continues to test positive again next week, there will be nothing to do: he will not be able to attend the hearing. Reason for which the lawyers will ask the postponement of one month. In the meantime, the controversy broke out over the controls in the maximum security prison of Fleury-Merogis where the terrorist lives 24 hours a day. gym and large screen. Suffice it to say that only 13 people, including family members, can visit him from time to time. However, it seems that he never wanted to vaccinate himself. A new buffer is expected on Monday 3 January.



