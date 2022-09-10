How Heather O’Rourke died, the Poltergeist girl who was chased by a cursed halo

“I hope people enjoy what I do. that would make me happy because I would be giving pleasure to others while doing something I like. Heather O’Rourke always thought of the other. the girl in the movie poltergeistevery time she gave an interview, she talked about what a partner she was with her mom and how well she got along with her sister.

Everything was happiness for her until a bad medical diagnosis caused the tragedy. At the age of 12, the protagonist of one of the most important horror hits died of a strange health problem that was not detected in time. Her loss was painful for Hollywood because her future was immense, as is his charisma.

The film in which he had starred -which these days returns to theaters after completing 40 years of its production- received the nickname of “cursed” for its cast due to different tragic circumstances that surrounded it: the crime of Dominic Dunne, another of its protagonists; the use of real skeletons in filming; and the fatal fate of some secondary actors.

Who was Heather O’Rourke, the girl from “Poltergeist”

Heather Michel O’Rourke She was born on December 27, 1975. Her mom, Kathleen O’Rourke, had no idea she was carrying two babies in her womb until she miscarried and continued to show signs of pregnancy. That’s where she realized I was expecting another baby.

According to the official biography posted on the web, Heather spent much of her early years in Santee, a small town east of San Diego. Her father was a carpenter, while her mother worked cleaning houses a few hours a day to help the family economy.

Heather O’Rourke was 12 years old when she died. (Photo: O’Rourke family)

the protagonist of poltergeist he had an older sister, Tammy, who was the first to enter show business. Between dance and tap classes, she won a beauty pageant that showcased her talent. Her mom took her to different castings and she got to act in The Tim Conway Show of the CBS.

But Heather also liked the same thing. That’s why Tammy’s manager he warned his mother and, very quickly, he began his journey through some advertisements for toys, shops and burger joints.

One thing led to another and Tammy managed to be in another production, this time from the MGMcall pennies from heaven. Because Heather was too young to go to school, her mother took her with her to her sister’s rehearsals and filming. It was in a dining room of the study when little she came across the man who was going to discover her: nothing more and nothing less than Steve Spielberg.

How he came to the success of “Poltergeist”

At 5 years old, Heather O’RourkeShortly after starting kindergarten, I had already worked in well-remembered advertisements in the United States and had made his first appearance in a series with a large audience: The fantasy island.

As her mother searched for a future for her, Heather found it in the most unlikely way. A fortuitous crossroads with one of the most important directors in the industry allowed the girl to become the face of one of the most important horror movies in history.

Heather O’Rourke, during one of the first terrifying moments of “Poltergeist.”

Steven Spielberg, who produced poltergeist, had not yet found in 1980 the girl who was going to be the great star of the cast. She considered the possibility that drew Barrymore will act there, but he preferred that he do it in ET The two films have a history in common by location and production.

One noon, Spielberg observed her alone in the dining room of the MGM studios, where her sister was recording. pennies from heaven. The director asked if he could sit next to her. “I am not allowed to talk to strangers”said Heather, which touched the director even more.

When his sister and mother arrived, he told her that he was looking for a girl for a movie he was making, although Heather’s age did not seem to fit the role. She thanked and left. But the next day, Spielberg returned, says the official biography of the actress: he tried to do a “screaming test.” A) Yes, landed in one of the films with the most horrifying personal stories in the world of entertainment.

The curse surrounding “Poltergeist”

After its premiere in 1982, poltergeist accumulated violent situations, tragedies and weaved a supernatural halo which fueled the myth that the feature film directed by Tober Hooper and produced by steven spielberg He is one of the most cursed in Hollywood.

the plot of poltergeist It’s not conventional at all. A middle-class family moves to a house in a suburb which is in full expansion. As the days go by they begin to experience different supernatural phenomena related to the place where the property was installed: under that construction there was a cemetery and the bodies were never removed.

The Freeling family, desperate to find Carol Anne. (Photo: Warner)

The plot, little explored at the time, was the key to making the film a rage. With just over 10 million budget, raised almost 80 million only in the United States. It was an extraordinary number for the genre.

Spielberg supervised every moment of the shooting that had complex instances: the management of the group by the special effects, the containment of the children who were the main figures and supervision of some situations that were lived on the set with the director.

The director had hired his colleague after having seen one of the most important independent films in the horror universe, from 1974, as The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (in Argentina translated on VHS as The crazy man with the chainsaw).

Yes ok never exposed it, behind the scenes, something was making noise to the filmmaker, who was taking more and more preponderance in decision making day after day. One of the reasons was very clear: Hopper’s visible cocaine addictionwhich was seen past.

JoBeth Williams, in the definitive sequence of “Poltergeist”. (Photo: Warner)

Among the chilling stories surrounding the film, there are two, in addition to O’Rourke’s death, that take precedence: the brutal femicide of Dominic Dunneone of the leading actresses who was strangled by her ex-partner in the best moment of his career; and the use of real skeletons instead of rubber in one of the final scenes, confirmed by the protagonist herself, JoBeth Williams.

This was the tragic death of Heather O’Rourke

After the completion of poltergeistHeather’s life forever changed. His works slowly began to grow and his face appeared in the series Happy Days, Webster, Still the Beaver. All the productions were successful. to his role as Carol Anne Freeling he didn’t put it aside. In 1986 he did Poltergeist II and, two years later, in 1988, filming began on what would be his posthumous film: Poltergeist III.

Heather’s health problems started in January 1987, when he suffered the swelling of his legs, from one moment to the next, in addition to a severe feverish state. The doctors who saw her at that time they thought it was a flubut upon perceiving that the symptoms continued, they determined that the girl suffered from Crohn’s diseasea disorder that affects the digestive system.

With a treatment for that problem, Heather began to improve, but the shooting of the third part of poltergeist It was not altogether easy for her to carry: in some scenes, even the poor condition of his face is noticeable.

Heather O’Rourke was 5 years old when she became famous for “Poltergeist.” (Photo: IMDb)

O’Rourke’s discomforts continued and deepened when the film’s shooting ended. February 1, 1988 Heather O’Rourke woke up very bad: pale and with abnormal breathing. Her mother and her stepfather rushed her to the hospital. She could not get out of the ferocious septic condition that she was facing.

According to the official biography, the girl had a obstruction in the small intestine that got infected and burst. As this occurred, the infectious contents spilled into Heather’s abdomen and the bacteria entered her bloodstream, where they rapidly multiplied and spread throughout her body. This caused him to go into septic shock.

Heather underwent surgery to counteract the problem that compromised her health, but it was too late. At 2:43 p.m. that day, Heather O’Rourke died. I was 12 years old. Any type of malpractice was never determined in Justice, but the initial diagnosis would not have been wrong, possibly the girl’s parents would have anticipated any situation like the one that occurred.

The tombstone on which Heather O’Rourke is buried. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

Heather’s memory has always remained in the Hollywood environment, even in the present, 40 years after the premiere of poltergeist. Your partner Oliver Robbins, who embodied the brother in fiction, spoke in 2015 with the Daily Mail and brought to mind his name. “It was one precocious and very intelligent girl for someone who was only five years old,” he said.

This is evidenced by the desires that Heather herself had. With just a few years, she liked to be in front of the screen, but also behind it. “I want to continue acting, but I want to be a director. It is a different experience to work behind the scenes, ”she completed. Unfortunately, Heather O’Rourke was never able to fulfill all of those dreams: his life was cut short and surrounded by the same cursed halo which had the very plot of the movie that launched her to fame.