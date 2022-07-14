How her Valentino dress opens the conversation on misogyny – El Financiero

The actress Florence Pugh attended the Fall/Winter 2022 Haute Couture Show in valentine in Rome. She wore a sparkling pink dress that, being transparent, exposed her breasts. Posting photos of herself on Instagram looking radiant at the show, Pugh said her nipples are “technically covered” by the fabric.

The show itself, titled The Beginning, was an exuberant celebration of the history and future of the Valentino fashion house. An assertively diverse catalog of models walked down the Spanish Steps swathed in flowing red silk, silver bodycon dresses and billowing pink feather capes.

As extravagant as the show was, it was the appearance of celebrity guests like Pugh that captured the mainstream’s attention. Even those who haven’t seen footage from the show have probably seen a photograph of Pugh, the image of which quickly went viral.

Why is an image of a beautiful actress in a pink dress at a luxury fashion event in Rome causing so much controversy? As Pugh herself says, “It’s all down to two cute little nipples…” In 2022, women’s visible nipples on social media are still a point of contention.

Fashion statements: making a ‘statement’ with clothes

Celebrities frequently make statements with what they wear. Just two days before the Valentino show, all eyes were on kim kardashian at the Jean Paul Gaultier show in Paris, where she wore a replica of the iconic striped dress worn by Madonna at the 1992 American Foundation for AIDS Research (amFAR) gala.

However, instead of baring the chest like the famous look of madonna, the dress was a modest version, with the bust cups filled with fabric in the influencer’s skin tone. This change to Kim Kardashian’s look made the radical political statement made by Madonna thirty years ago somehow feel kitsch and it would be.

The pink confection that Pugh wore in Rome, defiantly feminine in its color and silhouette, was not a “statement garment” in and of itself. It wasn’t until she posted pictures of her on Instagram that she became a lightning rod. even then, It wasn’t the dress that was the statement, it was what the dress revealed.

Instagram and #freethenipple

Posting her photos, Pugh immediately became the recipient of two different responses. There were those who, in opposition to the famously strict “no female nipples” policy of Instagram, They were quick to comment on the beauty of Pugh’s appearance and to praise her for avoiding the outdated surveillance of women’s bodies. And then there was the influx of toxic comments about Pugh’s body.

Pugh then uploaded a second post, responding to the misogynistic comments that you received in the initial publication. In the caption, Pugh teases: “Why are they so afraid of breasts?He directed this question at the swath of men who post negative comments about their bodies, but it could also be directed at Instagram’s controversial content moderation practices.

The caption not only draws attention to how “easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, in public, proudly, for all to see…” but also how social media mechanisms contribute to unrealistic beauty standards. It is precisely these expectations that Pugh rejects, proudly proclaiming:

It has always been my mission in this industry to say “to hell with that” whenever someone expects my body to be turned into an opinion about what is sexy or sexually attractive.

Pugh is not the first celebrity to make a political statement about the experience of misogyny online and the ways in which women’s bodies and self-expression through nudity are disproportionately policed. In 2015, the contribution of Naomi Campbell to the digital campaign #freethenipple for violating Instagram’s Terms of Use. Since then, Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham and Cara Delevingne have made their own Free the Nipple claims.

However, despite the long-standing campaign to change attitudes towards women’s bodies, Instagram’s community guidelines continue to penalize posts that include women’s nipples.

Doubling down on doublespeak

Currently, Pugh’s post is still up on Instagram. This is positive and suggests that the dial may be changing slightly. NeverthelessPugh is young, white, cisgender and conventionally attractive. She is a successful movie star with large amounts of cultural capital. Instead, Instagram would remove similar photos of people who don’t fit into these categories.

In 2020, Instagram’s nudity policy came under fire when an image of the model was repeatedly removed. Nyome Nicholas-Williams, half-naked and with her arms around her breasts. The removal of the photo reignited claims of racial prejudice and fatphobia in the Instagram content moderation processes.

Notably, Nyome’s photograph did not show any nipples, but did not comply with an Instagram policy that prohibited images showing “breast squeezing.” This was reported by penalize fat and plus size users by not taking into account how those with larger breasts can hold up. Since then, Instagram has attempted to improve its policy on this specific type of nudity to allow “holding” or “hugging” breasts.

Due to a lack of transparency in content moderation practices, research into the impacts and potential biases of content governance on Instagram remains challenging.

Some community-based research suggests that deleting posts on instagram is disproportionately directed at women, people of color, plus size wearers and people from LGBTIQ communities. The harmful impact on sex workerseven when they do not perform as such (for example, sex educators).

However, another Law Journal investigation also found that images of “underweight” women were being removed from Instagram at a higher rate, suggesting that while content moderation is applied inconsistently across types of body, it can exaggerate the perceived bias towards thin women.

political fashion

Showing off breasts on the catwalk is far from noteworthy. In fact, several models who walked in the Valentino show recently wore transparent garments through which her breasts could be seen. It was on Pugh’s Instagram post that the conscious political statement was made. As she points out in the caption of her second post, “we all knew what we were doing.”

The regulation of bodily autonomyof course, has become a particularly volatile topic in recent weeks, since the cancellation of Roe vs. wade, an agreement that allowed women to decide on their pregnancies and access safe abortions. Surveillance of bodies online can be seen as a mirror of more dangerous surveillance in public, outside of social networks.

While Instagram’s guidelines state that in some cases photos of “female nipples” are allowed “as an act of protest,” in that environment, it’s hard to see how any image of women’s breasts can be anything other than a protest act.

That a post like this could provoke such radical responses surely tells us that it’s about time to free the nipples: #freethenipple.

*To read the note from the original source, click here.

*Written by Harrete Richards, Professor of the Fashion Industry at RMIT University.

*The Conversation is an independent, nonprofit source for news, analysis, and commentary from academic experts.