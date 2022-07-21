How hot is ‘too hot’ to exercise outdoors?

If the heat waves of the summer season in much of Spain are an indicator, this summer is being really hot, without mentioning the numerous fires that are affecting many areas of the country due to high temperatures. And while these temperatures also mean the possibility of more beach days, pool parties and fun in the summer sun, it also means to take precautions against increases in the thermometer, which can be harmful, and even dangerous, for your health. that includes hydrate properlyApply sunscreen every two hours, invest on ways to keep your home cool at night, whether it’s with air conditioners or sweat-absorbent sheets; Y rearrange your routine of exercises to take into account the heat when carrying out your sports routine.

Many adults prefer to be physically active fresh air. Some of this is a clear side effect of the pandemic, but it’s probably not the only reason. Exercising in nature provides additional benefits for your health: increase your level of physical activity, while making workouts feel easier. It also reduces stress and cortisol levels, improving mood and self-esteem.

But unlike indoor workouts, extreme temperatures of any kind, as well as other climatic factors such as humidity; should be kept in mind when it comes to outdoor workouts.

How heat affects your body when you exercise

During exercise in higher temperatures, our bodies thermoregulateswhich is the body’s ability to maintain our internal temperature within a safe range.

Every time you sweat, it’s an indicator that your body is thermoregulating. Increased blood flow is another sign. The two combine to cause higher heart rates to perform the same amount of work compared to a temperate environment.

You must make sure to prepare your body before, during and after your outdoor workouts to certify that you are able to regulate your temperature Freepik

You have probably experienced this if you have ever practiced disciplines such as hot-yoga or Pilates and you felt that it was more challenging than when you practice some exercise in a place without imposed heat. So that, it’s possible training your body to better thermoregulate by increasing the intensity of your workouts and conditioning your body to function at higher heart rates. The better we are at heat regulation, more effective we can be with our training.

Nevertheless, conditioning it can only take you so far, because there is a point where temperatures can be too high for your body to thermoregulate.

So how hot is ‘too hot’ to exercise outdoors?

Each body it responds differently to heat depending on how used it is to high temperatures. But all we must be careful when the thermostat goes above 31 degrees. Exercising in temperatures above 33°C can increase the risk of heat stroke, which occurs when the body cannot maintain adequate blood flow to all organs and the skin for thermoregulation at the same time. Signs of heat stroke include fainting, fatigue and already the inability to exercise.

approximately to 33 degreesyour internal temperature will be about 36 to 40 degrees, and that’s the maximum range for exercising in the heat safely. Heat stroke could be even more serious and is accompanied by collapse Y central nervous system dysfunction: confusion, dizziness, irrational behavior, etc. This situation requires immediate cooling.

the best way to avoid such symptoms is not to exercise in extreme heat. This could mean choosing to exercise earlier or later in the day, rather than when temperatures are higher, or staying inside an air-conditioned room. But you should also make sure prepare your body before, during and after your outdoor workouts to certify that you are able to regulate your internal temperature as well as possible.

How to prepare your body to exercise in the heat

Simple: hydrate. Before exercise, always drink two glasses of water, then, during activity, try to drink four to six ounces of fluid every 20 minutes, and always drink again once you’re done.

Whenever you exercise, you should hydrate well to replace the water and sodium losses that occur while you sweat. Freepik

Because one of the main ways your body cools down is by sweating, you’re losing water through your skin. Another thing you’re missing are electrolytessodium in particular. sodium It is one of the most basic minerals that our body needs to complete certain fundamental processes.

Drink water or sports drinks with electrolytes is a way to replenish your reserves. But watch out for sports drinks, which often contain too much sugar. Bananas and beets also help.

In general, for every pound of weight you lose due to sweat, replace it with at least half a liter of water. You may need to drink up to 20 percent more fluid than usual.