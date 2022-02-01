How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2, Dangerous and The Great Leap

In February 2022 some exclusives and original films on Prime Video in streaming, including How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2 with Ryan Reynolds, Dangerous with Scott Eastwood. Among the third-party films is Giorgio Tirabassi’s The Great Leap.

In February 2022 of Prime Video the feature films are distributed as usual between Amazon Original and exclusive, i.e. films that are not produced by Amazon but are initially only available on the service. However, there is an abundant inclusion of third-party works, of which we will report something, but not before having dealt with the originals. Check out Prime Video

Prime Video, Amazon Original films and February 2022 exclusives

The exclusives Prime Video of February 2022 are inaugurated on 2 from How I’ll kill your bodyguard 2 – The hitman’s wife by Patrick Hughes, action comedy with Ryan Reynolds And Samuel L. Jackson again as bodyguard Michael and hitman Darius, this time protecting the latter’s wife, played by Salma Hayek. On Prime Video you will also find the first chapter, How I’ll kill your bodyguard.

How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2: The Official Movie Trailer – HD

From 11 February the documentary Rooney will tell the striker Wayne Rooney, through his own testimony and the comments of those close to him, from his wife to friends.

In time for Valentine’s Day, comedy I hate you, no, I love you! see Lucy Hutton (Lucy Hale) and Joshua Templeton (Austin Stowell) compete for a coveted promotion, even if an attraction greatly complicates the dynamic …

From 21 February Dangerous instead it’s an action-thriller where Dylan “D” Forrester (Scott Eastwood) is a sociopathic ex-con who must return to take up arms to defend his family from a band of mercenaries. His therapist Alderwood (Mel Gibson), while an FBI agent (Famke Janssen) and a sheriff (Tyrese Gibson) have him in their sights.

The two Originals are instead the French comedy Flashback (from 4), directed and interpreted by Caroline Vigneaux self-centered lawyer who finds herself traveling through time, and romantic comedy I Want You Back (since 11), in which Charlie Day and Jenny Slate try to ruin the new relationships of their respective partners, who both left on the same weekend.

Prime Video, the third-party films on the platform in February 2022