How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2: The Wife of the Hitman, review of the film Patrick Hughes (on Prime Video)

A few days ago, somewhat surprisingly, Amazon Prime Video had announced the exclusive Italian distribution of How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2, available on the starting platform from February 2nd. We are talking about an exit that arrives in the beautiful country with a little delay compared to one release international who was already late on his own. The film, in fact, should have premiered in US theaters on August 28, 2020, only to be postponed – due to the pandemic, like many titles of the period – by ten months, to June 2021 when it comes out at home and then around the world. Except in Italy, in fact.

Since you are awake and that nothing escapes you, you will certainly have noticed that ‘2’ on display in the Italian title, which indicates the fact of being in the presence of a sequel. Which gives me the opportunity to spend a few lines on the first chapter released in 2017, just to help you frame the point of view of the writer according to arguments that, being a sequel, will inevitably end up on the comparison between the two. Let’s start with the titration, so I take a few stones out of my shoe. The Italian title is misleading as well as imbecile. Because the tone is light but not as silly (and demented) as some shit at the level of How I’ll Kill You the Bodyguard would suggest.

The original The Hitman’s Bodyguard (literally ‘The assassin’s bodyguard’) is definitely more fitting for what is in fact a very pleasant buddy movie focused on two interpreters (such as Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson) placed in their respective comfort areas; profanity and violence animate funny dynamics that bring more than a smile. With the participation of an ever peppery one Salma Hayek it’s a Gary Oldman capable of making a Belarusian dictator decent from screentime limited.

The film directed by Patrick Hughes (and written by Tom O’Connor) had been a somewhat unexpected success, almost 177 million dollars in revenue around the world (excluding home video) against a budget of 30 million, numbers that make a practically inevitable sequel. Even if COVID-19 then took care of wetting the dust, extending the times of one of those projects that also live in the moods of the moment.

But while we’re at it, let’s talk about this sequel. How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2 it is built more or less on the same formula as the previous one, it also enjoys a pleasant integration even if the overall result loses a bit of polish and effectiveness. But let’s go step by step.

The pleasant integration is explicit right from the original title, that Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard (literally ‘The bodyguard of the assassin’s wife’) certainly more apt than the ever Boeotian version of our country that the recall only adds at a later time with the subtitle ‘The Wife of the Sicario’. We speak of course of Salma Hayek, who thanks to the approval of the public is promoted on the field passing from supporting role to co-star, transforming the couple (of the buddy) into a trio. Or in a killer threesome, citing the most explicit of the film’s taglines, only the first of several sexual references – ranging from boobs to tight pussy, through strap-ons and lazy cum and two spouses like the perpetually horny Kincaids – which Phillip’s script uses. and Brandon Murphy who this time alongside Tom O’Connor in the drafting phase.

Which then would be the lesser problem of a recipe that is retouched downwards, losing part of that balance that had decreed the success of the first episode, with a comedy in some places more marked or over the top, even making comic moments in which our heroes should risk their lives instead of seeming funny invulnerable.

Add to this a more moderate central part, a twist intuitive familiar, the final adoption that makes a little cinepanettone, a sketchy villain (as well as his very classic villain plan who wants to conquer the world thanks to the internet) saved only by Banderas who leads a series of cast wastes that we will talk about soon. And a picturesque conception of Italy that includes street vendors selling bananas, a mustachioed South American passed off as Italian, road signs in English, forty-year-old Fiats, ‘plumbers of Italy’ type signs or a simple ‘ice cream’ in large letters. (because ‘ice cream shop’ was probably too difficult), and a whole series of things for which the correct use of Google would have been enough.

By the way, a good part of How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2 takes place right in our country (we move between the alleged Capri, Portofino, Terracina, Rome, Viareggio, to name a few) when instead the shooting took place mainly in Croatia (as well as the United Kingdom, Slovenia and Bulgaria) and the only Italian location really used is Trieste which is not even mentioned in the film.

So, do we fail it? I would say no. Let’s get his ears pulled. The step and a half back from the more successful predecessor is undeniable, yet How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2 he manages to maintain a disengaged and flowing vision, with his guessed moments. Starting with the action, including multiple shootings with a predisposition for punctured skulls and injuries that spatter profusely blood, fights with various types of weapons (including a spiked ball) and some half-mad chases, with good use of stunts – except in the bridge sequence made in an ugly CGI.

To get to the triple final duel in which everyone sells his life dearly with his opponent. But even on the comedy side, I’d be lying if I said that in more than one circumstance I didn’t miss a laugh. Also thanks to an evident alchemy between the three protagonists who argue at a fast pace always finding the right times.

We talked about Ryan Reynolds on the occasion of Red Notice (the review), if you are among those who just can’t handle it, this is certainly not the film in which you will start doing it … I repeat that I have no particular problems with his profile and this diptych belongs to the type of products that go very well with its features, including self-quotes like the Christmas sweater in the mugshot (which is a real photo of a joke done on him by Hugh Jackman and Jack Gyllenhaal).

Samuel L. Jackson we know, he is fine with practically everything, he appears casual and amused in a role in which he does not deny a motherfucker or a bullet to almost anyone, carving out the space to make out (and groped) his wife with impeccable punctuality. Consort who turns out to be a point in favor of How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2, a beautiful, spicy, energetic and spirited Salma Hayek, with a nice tendency to violence and murder, as well as a chronic inclination to swear words and profanity (also in Spanish) with a mouth that (to paraphrase a Bryce joke) deserves exorcism, surpassing even an industry boss like Jackson and helping to raise the bar of insults – perhaps the only category in which this sequel beats the progenitor.

The surrounding cast has prestigious names, a pity that each of them is wasted for different reasons. Antonio Banderas gigioneggia in the (colorful) shoes of a magnate of Hellenic origin who wants to bring Greece back to the glories of the ancient past and puts quotes from Scarface And A Drifting Couple.

That parsley of Morgan Freeman he plays the surprised character (to whom the twist will also be linked), autopilot for an ordinary performance in which the veteran at least jokes that he is fighting at 90. A bit of a regret the presence of Frank Grillo, if he plays it with sympathy, swear words (he too) and a series of film quotes (from Braveheart to Armageddon), but it is never used in an action sequence and this is a reckless act. Nice cameo by Richard E. Grant.

Ultimately, How Do I Kill Your Bodyguard 2: The Hit Man’s Wife is an imperfect product, inferior to a prototype that knew how to better balance the various components within it, but that manages to entertain thanks to the rhythm and harmony of its protagonists, consistent with the expectations of those who approach this type of film, its 112 minutes manage to spin Street. To say, I would have lived without it, but ten of this is better than just one Red Notice. Which with its 200 million dollars had cost three times as much.

Hitman’s Wife Bodyguard enjoyed a budget of 70 million, more or less the same amount that he then scrapped in his problematic tour in theaters; with these numbers it is not easy to think of a third round (which all in all I would see) but never say never, the ways of streaming platforms are endless.

Below is the international trailer for How I Kill Your Bodyguard 2:

