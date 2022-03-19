How I made money doing everything I wasn’t supposed to do in trading

Key facts: Trading is not for everyone, even if they manage to make money along the way.

Incurring gambling addiction is a very high risk if you do not know what you are doing.

We would all like to find a “magic” formula to earn more money. And if it is also easy, fast, comfortable… there we will have found the answer to our problems, right? Well, that only exists in very particular cases and with a lot of luck involved, although there are those who believe that trading is just that: easy money. With bitcoin and cryptocurrencies added as keywords, people end up freaking out.

The truth is that, yes, trading can make a lot of money. And the volatility of the cryptocurrency market can favor you if you know how to take advantage of it. Unlike traditional markets, where asset behaviors are generally less volatile, with cryptocurrencies there can be very sharp price movements that generate large profits. But it also increases (and a lot) the risk.

Add leverage and futures to the equation and the risk becomes outsized. Well, well, that’s how my trading story begins. Because if he could do it like a degenerate in a Vegas casino, why do it properly?

Without knowing much about trading, I spent some time watching what they commented on some social networks or Telegram groups who did trade on a daily basis. The concept of futures and leverage really caught my attention, but the fear of making a serious mistake led me to take my time before experimenting.

It was when I discovered a very cheap option (low risk) that I decided to enter: LN Markets, where you can trade bitcoin futures using the Lightning network. Even with 1,000 satoshis, you can already be trading on that platform.

I had no idea what I was doing, I was just “betting” on the rise of bitcoin (very easy thing in the middle of rally bull between 2020 and last year) and from time to time I would enter a short position if it seemed likely to go down. As luck would have it, my work as a niche journalist forced me to always be aware of the events surrounding Bitcoin. The problem is that I started to win.

At LN Markets, bitcoin is traded on Lightning, with very low amounts. Source: LN Markets.

10 thousand bitcoin satoshis, a rare measure of success

My first deposit at LN Markets was 10,000 satoshis. Just under $5 at the time. In less than a week, I already had 20,000 thanks to several lucky breaks (greater than the mistakes I had, including the liquidation of one of the positions I placed).

There is no worse adviser than luck. Or as it would be more accurate to call it in this case, a series of lucky events that coincided with a time of easy “predictions”: bitcoin, from time to time, rose a little more as it approached $20,000. And after passing them, don’t even say. So anyone could trade futures betting on long positions with some peace of mind.

But no. I had to feel successful in something that I didn’t fully understand. Enough to take a leap to a more rugged terrain, full of more risks and with more money. Terrible decision: “I’m going to do futures on Binance.”

I started with 10 dollars (USDT). I only traded BTC at first, but at that point I started paying attention to the movements of other things and seeing Elon Musk’s immediate impact on Dogecoin (DOGE) I saw another opportunity.

Musk’s first tweet I put a long in DOGE it generated me 80% profit in a matter of a few minutes. For this moment already the 10 USDT I started with had become more than double and suddenly I had more than 30 USDT in the account.

A couple of more winning starts were followed by a serious mistake: I got ambitious and started seeing DOGE on extremely short time frames and increasing risk. Boom! Again at 20 USDT. And as many traders have confirmed to me later (I have interviewed some of them for CriptoNoticias), what came next is quite normal: my mind betrayed me.

I made money (but lost something more important)

There is a phrase that became very popular during the Caracas Bitcoin Experience, a little over a month ago, and that very briefly explains my time in the world of trading: to do it, “you have to be half a psychopath”.

The sentence, attributable to the CEO of Val-U, Andrés Urquiola, can be summarized as follows: it is about a high-risk, high-stress activity associated with human emotions. Mainly, to an ambition that can border on gambling. That was what happened to me.

After playing around with DOGE and seeing that the returns were much higher than with bitcoin (volatility is your curse and your blessing), I started to go further. I saw coins with very high volatility and entered. I made 50% profit in minutes and got out. But more and more positions were opened. In many of them he lost.

By the time I had spent 100 USDT in the account (keep in mind this is 10x my entry), there was no turning back: I was addicted. He put positions without knowing why, beyond the fact that he wanted to win more.

Nothing has exhausted me as much as spending hours looking at graphs. Source: Binance.

If I tried to remember the names of even some of the cryptocurrencies I started betting on (calling it trading would be disrespectful to traders), I would be wasting my time. I just didn’t care. And if the results were still positive (or so I thought), there was no reason to change my behavior.

I kept winning for a few weeks, while I found myself more and more glued to the graphs of ghostly coins that even their developers should not follow so hard: memecoins, anything coins, shitcoins. Everything was the same to me.

Finally, the reality check came: the streak changed course and I began to see red after red. 10 USDT turned into 5. Another 15 turned into 8. And so on. The count was already over 150 when the debacle began. Luckily, I caught it in time. I reminded myself that I am not cut out for trading and walked out with just over 100 USDT. The same as weeks ago were only 10.

I win? Yes. Would you do it again? Absolutely not.

PS: This is clearly not investment advice. I was lucky, just that. And, I repeat: I would not do it again.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article belong to its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.