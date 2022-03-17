How I Met Your Father: 2 reasons to watch and 2 reasons to hate the How I Met Your Mother spinoff | Cinema and series

“How I met your father”, the Hulu and Star+ series starring Hilary Duff, has confirmed its second season after the end of its first 10 episodes. The spin-off of the sitcom “How I met your mother” (HIMYM) has given people something to talk about since before its premiere and if you are a fan of the history of ted mosbythis new story you may or may not like.

For this reason, in this note we make a brief list with two good reasons to encourage you to see it and two great reasons not to give it a try.

Reasons to watch “How I met your father”

Your connection with HIMYM

If you were a fan of “How I met your mother”, you may be pleased to know that “How I met your father” is set in the universe of the original series.

The production starred Josh Radnor, Jason Segel, Cobie Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris and Alyson Hannigan. | Photo: HIMYM Official Twitter

And although this is a separate story from the main one, the first season has made it clear that it has an important connection to the story of Ted, Robin, Barney, Lily and Marshall.

Places like MacLaren’s and characters like “The Captain”, among others, have already appeared and have been related to what Hilary Duff’s character tells, so it is possible that we will see more of them in the future.

A modern history in New York

If your thing is the stories of this time that break stereotypes, you may like this story, since it is not the typical New York of “Friends” or even “How I met your mother” itself.

How I met your father will have a second season. Photo: Twitter/@HIMYFonHulu

The series begins with Sophie (Hilary Duff) in the year 2050 telling her son the story of how she met his father and takes the viewer to the New York of 2022.

There, we will find the world of online dating, social networks, influencers, long-distance virtual relationships, among other topics related to diversity and the LGTBIQ+ community.

Reasons not to see “How I met your father”

A bit forced diversity

In recent years we have seen how Hollywood wants to make its productions more and more inclusive. However, sometimes this does not happen naturally, but forced.

The spin off of How I met your mother will be released early next year. Photo: Variety

This is not something that “How I met your father” does not escape, where the cast that gives life to the group of friends is made up of a young British man, three New Yorkers, a lesbian woman with Asian roots and a man with Indian roots.

Although the series explains where each one comes from, it is a bit difficult at the beginning not to notice that the production and the writers wanted to push diversity in their cast.

a repeated formula

As if the title of the series did not suggest it enough, “How I met your father” tries to pay homage to what “How I met your mother” did.

Sophie as an adult telling her story to her son in How I met your father. Photo: Star+

Thus, the dynamic of the series is repeated with an older Sophie telling her son how she met his father. However, this time who appears on the screen is the protagonist and we only hear the voiceover of her son.

Also, things like the intro (which is practically the same) and the formula of the jumps in time past and present, are repeated as in its predecessor.