‘How I Met Your Father’: 8 Season 1 ‘HIMYM’ Easter Eggs

Hulu’s first season how i met your mother cleave, how i met your father, it is finished. And as the creators of the spin-off promised, the 10 episodes included dozens of HIMYM callbacks to satisfy longtime fans. look at these eight HIMYM easter eggs hidden in how i met your father – Did you notice them all?

A divorce lawyer (Barry Livingston) and The Captain (Kyle MacLachlan) in ‘How I Met Your Father’ | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

The theme song for ‘HIMYM’

how i met your father hit the fans with a dose of HIMYM nostalgia from the first second. The Hulu show’s theme song probably sounds familiar to you, as it’s the same tune used in by HIMYM intro: a clip of the song “Hey Beautiful” by The Solids. However, the version in HIMYF is a slightly different version with a female vocalist.

pineapple cutting board

A subtle, blink-and-you-miss-it Easter egg appeared on how i met your father Episode 1. As Sophie (Hilary Duff) and Valentina (Francia Raisa) talk in their kitchen, viewers can see a pineapple-shaped cutting board hanging on the wall. Refers to how I Met Your Mother the infamous Pineapple Incident, where Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) woke up to a mysterious pineapple next to his bed.

The pineapple incident was one of how I Met Your Mother many unsolved mysteries. However, in how i met your father finale, The Captain (Kyle MacLachlan) finally puts an end to the case by saying that someone (a drunken Ted) stole the pineapple from his porch.

Swords in the iconic apartment

The premiere episode also features a not-so-subtle HIMYM callback — the apartment. by HIMYF Jesse (Chris Lowell) and Sid (Suraj Sharma) live in the same apartment where Ted, Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel) once resided. Jesse even references Lily and Marshall by saying that he rented the apartment to an “elderly married couple” in a Wesleyan alumni group.

Much of the apartment has changed since Lily and Marshall moved in. However, two key accessories were left behind: the swords on the brick wall. Ted and Marshall fought each other with these swords, as did Lily and Robin Sherbatsky (Cobie Smulders).

a couple with an umbrella

A yellow umbrella has come to symbolize HIMYM, as Ted and his future wife, Tracy (Cristin Milioti), unknowingly swapped years before they met. Although there are no yellow umbrellas strolling by how i met your father, Sophie’s apartment has a black and white photo of a couple with a light colored umbrella. It seems safe to say that the umbrella is probably yellow.

Glen McKenna Scotch Whiskey

In the pilot episode, Sophie meets her date, Ian (Daniel Augustin), at a cafe, where “Glen McKenna: Aged 30 years” can be seen on the wall. That name probably sounds familiar HIMYM fans, as Scotch whiskey received several mentions on the CBS series. Ted kept a bottle for years to enjoy with his friends.

the HIMYF The ending includes a more obvious Glen McKenna Easter egg. During the Captain’s meeting with the divorce attorney, he drinks a bottle that he had saved for a special occasion.

Jumping the turnstiles

how i met your father Episode 4 almost pulled a scene straight out of HIMYM. Hoping to show Ellen (Tien Tran) how life works in New York City, Jesse teaches her how to jump the turnstile at the subway station. Ted also jumped the turnstile once in HIMYM; but that led to his arrest. Fortunately, Jesse and Ellen do not have the same fate.

Goliath Corporation

At the end of Season 1, Ellen interviews at a grocery business called the Goliath Corporation. This references the Goliath National Bank, where Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris) spent years working a shady job.

Speaking to TVLINE, HIMYF co-creator Elizabeth Berger said it’s “too early to tell” if GNB will have a connection to Ellen’s new work. However, she could certainly open the door for a Barney cameo.

“Once Amazon bought Whole Foods, I felt like, ‘Who can’t own an organic grocery store?’” added co-creator Isaac Aptaker.

‘HIMYM’ Phrases

HIMYM It was not short of iconic catchphrases, from “legen, wait for it, dary” to “lawyer.” how i met your father recycles not one, but two of these sayings. First, when Ian texts Sophie as she tries to move on, Sophie and Valentina utter the phrase, “Son of ab.” On HIMYMLily used to say this when she was angry.

Later in episode 4, Jesse introduces Ellen to a woman at Sophie’s birthday party with the line, “Have you met Ellen?” This serves as a callback to Barney’s favorite phrase: “Have you met Ted?”

Fans can probably look forward to a lot more Easter Eggs in how i met your father Season 2, which will include twice as many episodes. how i met your father Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.

