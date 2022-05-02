How I met your father Disney + Spain

Released in 2005, How I Met Your Mother became one of the most popular comedy series in recent decades. Starring Josh Radnor, Neil Patrick Harris, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan and Cobie Smulders, the series was well received by critics, who gave it an 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and after nine years on the air, it led to the spin -off How I met your father, which comes this May 11 at Disney + Spain.

The new version of the series stars Hilary Duff, who gave life to Lizzie McGuire in the popular Disney children’s comedy, as well as being the protagonist of A Modern Cinderella (2004). Josh Peck (Partners and Hounds), Kyle MacLachlan (Agents of Shield) also participate in the cast, and as a cameo, Cobie Smulders (Avengers) appears again. Although the series was highly anticipated due to the return of Duff, critics did not have the same positive response, rating it with 36% approval.

Same formula, new assumptions

The plot is simple, it focuses on discovering who are the parents of the children of the protagonists, which in How I Met your Mother took nine seasons to reveal, the spin-off of the series presents Sophie (Duff), who is in this search, and although some have theorized that Jesee (Chris Lowell) will be the father of her child, many others think that the result cannot and should not be so obvious.

Fortunately for fans, Hulu reported that the second season will begin shooting during the summer, with an approximate premiere in late 2022, and that it will further explore the relationship between Sophie and Jesse in 20 new episodes. Despite the good news, there is the possibility that the premiere of the second season will arrive in Spain a few months later, as happened with the first, which would originally arrive on the platform on March 9, 2022.

The importance of How I Met Your Father in the new generations

After having enchanted the audience almost two decades ago, Hilary Duff agreed to star in How I Met your Father to demonstrate the vision of the current world, since “we are in 2022 and many things have changed in the way we relate, to delve into our sexuality and we have a more inclusive world”, as the series shows the use of dating applications as new ways of interacting between people.

In addition to that factor, the actress added that something that motivated her to accept the role is the factor of to be able to do away with many of the expectations that have been imposed on women for centuriessuch as getting married, having children at a certain age, and more recently being professionals, fulfilling all their roles perfectly.

The series continues and updates the original version, although it is far from a copy, so Sophie is not a heroine or a role model, she is simply “a girl in her 30s who also makes mistakes”, and who is ready to find love in a fairly modern way, with blind dates, and even casual sex. @worldwide