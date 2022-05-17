How I Met Your Father: Does the HIMYM Spin-Off on Disney+ Have a Reason for Existing?

Disney+ has just added to its catalog, on May 11, the first season ofhow i met your fatherthe spin-off of How I met your mother, and as expected, the series has absolutely no interest.

Yes Walker, Texas Ranger, Charmed, Magnum, dallas, MacGyver, gossip Girl, The prince of Bel Air – and soon quantum code – were rebooted, it’s no surprise that a sitcom as popular ashow i met your mother also get a lift. But nothing exciting or reassuring either. Although development began in 2013 with Greta Gerwig in the lead role, HIMYF It was a priori a spin-off in bad taste that came out of nowhere that nobody expected or asked for.

And, in fact, it took less than two episodes, even if we (bravely) watched all 10, to confirm that Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s series has no interest, neither near nor far.

Warning: spoilers!

“To Future Cancellation”

TOO OLD FOR THIS SHIT

you would have understood how i met your father serves the same concept ashow i met your mother, but with Hilary Duff’s Sophie as the new Ted Mosby. If the title is not enough to guess the uninspired decal behind, the initial credits that use the same musical theme is one more track. And if the doubt persists, the first episode fully serves as proof.

Between the marriage proposal and the ride in a taxi borrowed from the original pilot, the gang of friends on a beautified New York set, the HQ bar, the formatted comic tempo, the pre-recorded laughs, and the basic multi-camera production, provided by Pamela. Fryman, the director of almost every episode ofHIMYM-, the series distills a disconcerting anachronism.

Unlike the awesome Pleasantvilleor the influences of wanda vision, HIMYF is happy with lazily imitate narrative and visual codes of a sitcom already dated at the time of its premiere, without intending to play, transcend or comment on them. By taking up obsolete clichés without hindsight or added value for the so-called “homage”, HIMYF has sided with cheesy sitcoms with no identity or ambition. But it is even worse in substance than in form.

“How about after a Lizzie McGuire reboot?”

THE CHANGE IS NOT NOW

HIMYF it strives to stand out from its predecessor by overly expliciting its few biases, especially its more inclusive cast that ticks the boxes, but without further characterization.

Even if they are less borderline, the new characters just get chewed up and spit out versions of the previous cast : Sophie and Jesse are romantic losers like Ted; Valentina is as nymphomaniac as Barney and indecisive as Robin; Charlie is as simple as Marshall and flirtatious as Barney; Ellen flirts just as much as Barney, but just as successfully as Ted; Sid and Hannah are as much in love as Marshall and Lily… So this new gallery of protagonists doesn’t bring anything that hasn’t already been seen in other (and better) places.

A little Barney here, a little Marshall there

HIMYM He could count on his group dynamics, the talent of the cast and his unusual settings to win the affection and attention of the public quite quickly, but HIMYF has nothing comparable to offer, except maybe Christopher Lowell. The actor brings enough heat not to fall into hypothermia (with Donald Reignoux’s French dub as an extra). For the rest, the humor is too wise and concordant, the situation comedy is less advanced, the valves are less flashy and the sentimental and existential setbacks of the characters are to die for.

The other difference is the change of point of view in 2050, since this time it is Sophie who is in front of the camera. Except here again, this tint does nothing except to focus more on this mother who has nothing interesting to say anyway. The biggest shame is that the framework is tighter, with better management of the basic concept and less procrastination for clearer direction. But after 10 episodes, we don’t really care how Sophie finds the man of her life, or even who she is.

bad buzz

2.0

The only interest of the series, or rather its only reason for existing, is its treatment of more contemporary issues: understanding social networks, dating applications and YouTube. To fit in with its time despite its old-fashioned look and old-fashioned humor, the series accumulates “fashionable” cultural references, from Dua Lipa to Kim Kardashian via Timothée Chalamet, and is content to spread the words “selfie”, “Uber”, “profile photo” or “unboxing” in dialogues as empty as they are embarrassing.

Once again, the series never rises above its theme. He only mentions some generalities and trivialities treated with humor, such as smartphone addiction, double-edged bullying or Instagram mirages. All this to follow an overly cheesy Sophie who wonders if she’ll be able to find the man of her life on Tinder and if, all things considered, screens don’t stop her from living her real life. And that’s not a bit of an exaggeration.

What to do a little more to regret the original series

Finally, even the most die-hard fans ofHIMYM They won’t have much to talk about other than a much-hyped scene with Cobie Smulders, the Captain’s cameo that is sure to pass most casual viewers off. Without forgetting all the winks that nothing else contributes to this series that did not have to come out of the drawer after the cancellation of the project in 2013.