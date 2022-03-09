How I Met Your Father: everything about the premiere in Mexico this March 9

Hilary Duff as “Sophie” and Chriss Lowell as “Jesse” in the first episode of the series (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Hulu)

After long months of waiting and with great expectation in the thousands of fans of the original series, How I Met Your Father or how i met your father premiered in Mexico and the rest of Latin America on the morning of this Wednesday, March 9. After the announcement, the first public reactions appeared on social networks with memes.

The first season was expected to have a world premiere due to the expectation it caused by being a spinoff from the hit series How I Met Your Mother (2005) starring Josh Randor, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hanningan, Jason Segel and cobie smulders. However, the production decided to launch it first in the United States on January 18 through the HULU streaming platform.

The news took the fans of the original series in Latin America by surprise, who, in addition to keeping abreast of the spoilers that began to circulate on the internet, were looking forward to enjoying the first chapters of this new love story starring Hilary Duff What sophie and, after requests, March 9 was marked on the calendar for the official premiere.

These actors make up the group of friends who will live adventures with “Shopie”. (Twentieth Television, CBS, Hulu, The Walk-Up Company. Distributor: Hulu)

Disney will be the company in charge of bringing season one to the Latin American public through its streaming platform Star Plus. From the early hours of this Wednesday the chapters are already available Pilot and FOMO, which have an approximate duration of 26 and 24 minutes respectively. The remaining four episodes are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

“In the near future, sophie tells his son the story of how he met his father”, reads the general description of the series on said platform. The beginning resembles the 2005 version, where ted mosby He sits down in front of his two sons to tell them about the youthful adventures he lived with his group of friends until he met who would be his mother.

In the spin-off they will be Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall who give life to shopies in the past and present respectively. In addition to the well-known actresses, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma and Chris Lowell They are also part of the main cast.

Kim Cattrall will be the older version of Sophie who tells her children how she met their father. (hulu)

Star Plus He shared the news through his Instagram account, where they also uploaded some images of the main characters accompanied by descriptions of their personalities. For a start, sophie She is a young woman passionate about photography who, despite her disappointments in love, remains firm in finding true love.

Valentine (Francisca Raisa) works as a stylist, but dreams of one day being able to work with celebrities. Meanwhile, she lives her day to day with her best friend sophie In New York. Charlie (Tom Ainsley) is an aristocrat with financial problems who joins the group thanks to Valentine after he moved to the Big Apple.

Jesse (Chris Lowell) is a musician who earns his living working as Uber and share a house with sid, Her best friend. Like Sophie, he believes in her love but was sadly heartbroken after her viral marriage proposal. sid (Suraj Sharma) will be in charge of gathering his friends in his new bar and maintains a long-distance relationship with his fiancée.

The series has been shot in Burbank, California, in Studio 1 of the Disney studios. An installation that has ILM’s virtual “Infinity” set technology (the revolutionary StageCraft with which ‘The Mandalorian’ is shot), which in fact has allowed that first image in a reconstruction of the Brooklyn Bridge. (Disney+)

Finally found Ellen, who recently left the nest to move near his brother Jesse and continue in search of love. So far, some spoilers for the series have circulated because some users of social networks in Latin America have already managed to see it, however, memes also began to circulate that revealed the main concern of the fans: “Yes, I like it, I hope they don’t ruin it”.

