“How I Met Your Father”: everything about the premiere in Mexico this March 9

After long months of waiting and with great expectation among the thousands of fans of the original series, How I Met Your Father or How I Met Your Father premiered in Mexico and the rest of Latin America on the morning of this Wednesday, March 9. After the announcement, the first public reactions appeared on social networks with memes.

The first season was expected to have a world premiere due to the buzz it caused as it was a spin-off of the hit series How I Met Your Mother (2005) starring Josh Randor, Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hanningan, Jason Segel and Cobie. Smulders. However, the production decided to launch it first in the United States on January 18 through the HULU streaming platform.

The news took fans of the original series in Latin America by surprise, who, in addition to keeping abreast of the spoilers that began to circulate on the internet, were eagerly waiting to enjoy the first chapters of this new love story starring Hilary Duff as Sophie and, after requests, March 9 was marked on the calendar for the official premiere.

Disney will be the company in charge of bringing season one to the Latin American public through its Star Plus streaming platform. From the early hours of this Wednesday, the Pilot and FOMO chapters are already available, which last approximately 26 and 24 minutes respectively. The remaining four episodes are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

“In the near future, Sophie tells her son the story of how she met his father,” reads the overview of the series on said platform. The beginning is similar to the 2005 version, where Ted Mosby sits in front of his two sons to tell them the adventures of youth that he lived with his group of friends until he met who would be his mother.

In the spin-off, Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall will play Shopie in the past and present, respectively. In addition to the renowned actresses, Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma and Chris Lowell are also part of the main cast.

Star Plus shared the news through their Instagram account, where they also uploaded some images of the main characters accompanied by descriptions of their personalities. To begin with, Sophie is a young woman passionate about photography who, despite her disappointments in love, remains firm in finding her true love.

Valentina (Francisca Raisa) works as a stylist, but dreams of one day being able to work with celebrities. Meanwhile, she lives her day to day with her best friend Sophie in New York. Charlie (Tom Ainsley) is a financially strapped aristocrat who joins the group thanks to Valentina after he moves to the Big Apple.

Jesse (Chriss Lowell) is a musician who makes a living working as an Uber and shares a house with Sid, his best friend. Like Sophie, he believes in love but was sadly heartbroken after her viral marriage proposal. Sid (Suraj Sharma) will be in charge of bringing his friends together in his new bar and has a long-distance relationship with his fiancée.

The series has been shot in Burbank, California, in Studio 1 of the Disney studios. An installation that has ILM’s virtual “Infinity” set technology (the revolutionary StageCraft with which ‘The Mandalorian’ is shot), which in fact has allowed that first image in a reconstruction of the Brooklyn Bridge. (Disney+)

Finally there is Ellen, who recently left the nest to move near her brother Jesse and continue in search of love. So far, some spoilers for the series have circulated because some users of social networks in Latin America have already managed to see it, however, memes also began to circulate that revealed the main concern of the fans: “Yes, I like it, I hope not. ruin it.”

With information from Vanguard