“How I Met Your Father”, “Outlander”, “Kingsman” and more Star+ premieres in March

A new chapter of “Bios” will star the members of Aterciopelados. It will premiere in March on Star Plus.

March will be a month of releases for all tastes, from movies to new series and others already well known. Through Star+ various premieres can be enjoyed for the month that will range from the third film of Kingsman until the debut of How I Met Your Father and the expected return of Outlander. What can we see in the following weeks on the platform streaming? We tell you here.

In the first person: Juan Martin del Potro – March 1st

The Argentine tennis player participated in this special dedicated to open testimonies about anecdotes and experiences never before told about the private lives of public celebrities.

kingsman: the origin – March 2

Based on the cartoon The Secret Service, by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, this third installment in the film franchise deals with the events of World War I and the origin of the Kingsman organization. The cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.

“Kingsman: The Origin” deals with the birth of the Kingsman organization during World War I. (Star Plus)

Fresh – March 4

Daisy Edgar-Jones and sebastian stan star in this comedy thriller film directed by Mimi Cave in her directorial debut. The story follows the horrors of modern love relationships through the perspective of a woman facing the unusual appetite of her new boyfriend.

How I Met Your Father – March 9

This comedy derived from How I Met Your Mother (how i met your mother) introduces us to Sophie in the year 2050 telling her son how she met his father. More than three decades before, exactly in 2022, she and her group of friends in Manhattan face the situations of the search for love in a time where relationships have become merely physical. Hilary Duff, Kim CattrallChristopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran lead the main cast.

Hilary Duff stars in the spin-off “How I Met Your Father”. (Star Plus)

The protectors – March 9

It is an Argentine comedy-drama that will focus on three unsuccessful soccer representatives who decide to form an alliance when a new star appears in this sport.

Outlander Season 6 – March 9

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Richard Rankin and Sophie Skelton will return in their acclaimed roles for new episodes of this blockbuster television adaptation. The sixth season will be based on wind and ashbook number six in the saga written by Diana Gabaldon.

“Outlander” will launch its sixth season and will work on a seventh after being renewed again. (Star Plus)

sex appeal – March 18th

Avery is a perfectionist teenager who will need the help of her friend, Larson, to prepare for the first meeting with her boyfriend after only having a long-distance relationship.

9-1-1 season 5 – March 2

This police drama created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk was renewed for a fifth installment in mid-2021 and the 18 new episodes will arrive next month to continue the stories of Athena, Bobby, Buck, Hen, Chimney, Michael and more characters about this group of rescuers in Los Angeles that They risk their lives to attend all kinds of emergencies.

“9-1-1” is a police drama co-created by Ryan Murphy, the mastermind behind “American Horror Story,” “Glee,” “Pose” and more hits on television. (Star Plus)

The Simpson Season 33 – March 16

The most beloved yellow family on television will continue to delight their fans with more episodes in Star+.

the alley of lost souls – March 16

Guillermo del Toro directs this drama-thriller film based on the book of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham that was published in 1946. The plot follows Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), a carnival man who coincides with Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a corrupt psychiatrist who will be more dangerous than him. She also features performances by Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn.

Trailer of “The Alley of Lost Souls”, the new film by Guillermo del Toro. (Star Plus)

Cato – March 18th

the freestyler Tiago PZK stars in an Argentine social drama feature film that focuses on Cato, a young man from the suburbs of Buenos Aires, who seeks to become a great trap artist until a family tragedy ends all his dreams and goals. Will he achieve success in music as he so desires?

Bios: Velvety – March 18th

Latin American music is once again the center of inspiration and discussion in a new chapter of the docuseries bios with the participation of the Colombian band.

Andrea Echeverri and Héctor Buitrago will participate in the documentary series “Bios”. (Star Plus)

Life and Beth – March 18th

Beth’s life looks great from the outside: she is a wine distributor and has a long-term romance with an attractive and successful young man who lives in Manhattan, however, an unexpected incident leads her to review her past and memories of his adolescence will show him the way to his future. She is starring Amy Schumer.

TheResident, season 5 – March 23

The medical drama will return with a sequel that stars Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Bruce Greenwood, Emily VanCamp, Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Jane Leeves, Morris Chestnut and Jessica Lucas. There are nine episodes in total that make up this next season.

“The Resident” premiered in 2018 and remains on the air to this day. (Star Plus)

