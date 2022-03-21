How I Met Your Father: Robin-Cobie Smulders cameo in the series

How I Met Your Father, which has as its protagonist Hilary Duff, sample a modern visionopen the Couple relationships and the search for love in the digital age. Although the series premiered in early January in the United States, it was not until March that it reached Latin America causing a stir among the fans who were surprised with the cameo of the last episodea scene that connects this new story with the classic How I Met Your Mother.

The premiere of this spin-off kept fans in uncertainty, as many wondered if it would maintain the same axis of the plot as How I Met Your Mother, only with different protagonists.

However, the series has been well received by the public who were speechless when witnessing the connection with the universe of Ted Mosby and his friends. In addition to the fact that the production announced that there will be a second season.

To the same as the original, but from the perspective of a woman, in How I Met Your Mother sophie thompkins tells his son how he met his father. In such a way that the series jumps into the past to narrate how a young Sophie try toadapt to the age of dating apps to find a partnerwhile deciphering who he is and what he wants to do with his life.

During this path of self-discovery, she is accompanied by her inseparable friends: hehyes (Christopher Lowell), Valentine (France Raisa), sid (Suraj Sharma), Charlie (Tom Ainsley) and Ellen (TienTran).

This was the cameo of Robin in ‘How I Met Your Father’

The first season It has a total of 10 chapters. at last Sophie, confused at Jesse’s statementgo down to the bar of the building where he lives to clear his mind. The place ends up being the same one where the protagonists of How I Met Your Mother.

There, it is foundto with nothing more and less than Robin Shcherbatsky, interpreted by cobie smulderswho gives the protagonist some sage advice about love while they share a whiskey.

“Don’t waste your time being afraid. Fear can make you run away from things that might be good, even great. Or things that are supposed to be part of your story,” Robin tells the character. Duff.

About the intention of this scene, elizabeth berger –showrunner of the show- mentioned the following in an interview for ew: “We wanted to bring in someone from the original cast in a way that felt organic to our story. We really loved the idea that Sophie is at a crossroads, and she gets to talk to someone we’ve all seen go through various romantic and unfortunate chapters in her own life. I instinctively felt that these two characters needed to meet and talk.”

amt